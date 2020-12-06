AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card 'flagship Big Navi GPU' benchmark was spotted within the Ashes of The Singularity database by TUM_APISAK. The graphics card which launches two days from now will feature the full-fat Big Navi GPU configuration & compete against NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 for $500 US less.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Flagship Big Navi GPU Benchmark Leaks Out Again, Almost As Fast As The GeForce RTX 3090 For $500 US Less

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is the fastest GPU that the red team will have ever produced. It aims for the ultra-enthusiast segment and is directly competing against NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 3090. The main difference between both cards aside from their vastly different specs is that the RX 6900 XT features a price of $999 US whereas the GeForce RTX 3090 features a price tag of $1499 US.

These are official MSRPs and given all the supply issues affecting AMD and NVIDIA GPUs, it will be hard to find the cards at those prices and that is even if you can find a graphics card. But AMD does have the price advantage over the RTX 3090 so it should all come down to performance.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT AOTS Benchmark Result (Image Credits: Videocardz):

The Ashes of The Singularity benchmark was tested with the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT with a Core i7-8700K CPU and 32 GB of DDR4 memory. The Crazy preset was selected and a 1080p resolution was used. This in no way should tax the GPU but regardless, the RX 6900 XT scored 102.1 FPS. The RTX 3090 scored a slightly higher 105.4 FPS. This shows that the RTX 3090 is 3.33% faster than the RX 6900 XT. The RX 6800 XT is also shown to offer the same performance at 102.0 FPS which could mean that the benchmark is underutilizing these cards at 1080p. Only cards of a lower-tier such as the RX 6800 and RTX 3070 show a bigger difference here.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Ashes of The Singularity Benchmark Comparison:

Graphics Card Overall Score (Crazy 1080p Preset) Average FPS NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 10400 105.4 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10300 104.0 AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT 10100 102.1 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 10100 102.0

With all said, both the RTX 3090 and RX 6900 XT do have their own advantages. To name a few, the RX 6900 XT should offer higher efficiency, better rasterization performance, and comes with Infinity Cache and SAM support which helps deliver higher frame rates. NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 on the other hand offers insane content creation performance, 24 GB of GDDR6X memory (8 GB more vs RX 6900 XT's 16 GB), and features faster and better-looking ray-tracing effects.

As such, the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT could end up sitting comfortably ahead of the RTX 3090 at higher resolutions and this is just one title. With the RX 6800 XT, we saw that the card gave the RTX 3080 a hard time and even came close to the RTX 3090. The RX 6900 XT with its higher number of cores and a maximum clock limit of 3 GHz should surpass the RX 6800 XT with ease.

AMD RX 6900 XT "Big Navi 21 XT" GPU Powered 16 GB Graphics Card

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT will come packed with the Navi 21 XTX GPU which is the fully enabled die featuring 80 Compute Units or 5120 SPs. The card will also feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit bus interface, a 512 GB/s total bandwidth, and clock speeds of 2015 MHz base and 2250 MHz boost at reference specs. There are also 80 Ray accelerators for ray-tracing enablement on the graphics cards (one RA per Compute Unit). The graphics card will feature a TBP of 300W.

In addition to the standard memory, the Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card will also feature 128 MB of Infinity Cache on the GPU die. The cache will help boost bandwidth for higher performance at resolutions beyond 1080p HD. The 128 MB Infinity Cache boosts the standard 512 GB/s bandwidth by 3.25x, delivering an effective bandwidth of up to 1.664 TB/s across all Big Navi GPU based graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Transistors TBA TBA 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units TBA 40 60 72 80 Stream Processors TBA 2560 3840 4608 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA TBA 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBA TBA 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs TBA TBA 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 12 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 14 Gbps? 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 320 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s TDP TBA TBA 250W 300W 300W Price TBA TBA $579 US $649 US $999 US

Overall, it will be good competition from AMD, and overclocking-wise, the RX 6900 XT is going to knock the pants off the RTX 3090 but expect the card to be sold out within minutes of launch since its a very niche and high-end product with limited quantities as we have heard from our sources.