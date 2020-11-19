Yesterday, AMD officially launched its Radeon RX 6800 XT and the graphics card has already scored a major win in the 3DMark benchmark. Renowned overclocker, Lucky_Noob (Alva Jonathan) scored a world record with his reference Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card on air, beating several RTX 3090 Liquid Nitrogen cooled graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Breaks 3DMark Fire Strike World Record With A 2.65 GHz OC on Air, Beats LN2-Cooled RTX 3090's

Something that we have been able to see from independent and our own testing of the Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics cards is that the new AMD Big Navi GPU offers surprisingly high clock speeds. The Indonesian overclocker was able to take full advantage of the clock speeds & that too on reference air cooling.

The platform comprised of an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X which was overclocked to 5.42 GHz on LN2, MSI MEG X570 GODLIKE motherboard, 16 GB of DDR4 memory running at 4000 MHz (CL14 timings) & a Corsair 1200W power supply. While the CPU was running on LN2 cooling, the GPU was overclocked to 2.65 GHz on its reference triple-fan air cooling.





In terms of performance, the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT at 2.65 GHz on air scored 47932 points in 3D Mark Fire Strike which is currently the world record for any single-GPU graphics card. The GeForce RTX 3090 in comparison when overclocked to 2.385 GHz on LN2 cooling is only able to score 47725 points. This is the first time in a long while that AMD has managed to pounce NVIDIA in core clocks.

The lead is less than 0.5% for the Radeon RX 6800 XT but Air cooling vs LN2 cooling makes it quite huge for AMD. With that said, the Radeon RX 6800 XT isn't even the top AMD GPU and that title will be given to the Radeon RX 6900 XT which launches next month. We can expect the RX 6900 XT to offer even faster performance when overclocked on air and there's a good chance with LN2, these cards will be able to breach the 50K Fire Strike barrier, setting a new bar for overclockers & future GPUs.

AMD RX 6800 XT "Big Navi 21 XT" GPU Powered 16 GB Graphics Card

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT will come packed with the Navi 21 XT GPU which is a cut-down SKU featuring 72 Compute Units or 4608 SPs. The card will also feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit bus interface, a 512 GB/s total bandwidth, and clock speeds of 2015 MHz base and 2250 MHz boost at reference specs. The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT also packs 72 Ray Accelerators which are dedicated for real-time raytracing workloads. The card will feature a based TBP of 300W with factory-overclocked models pushing it above 350W and will arrive at a later date.

In addition to the standard memory, the Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards will also feature 128 MB of Infinity Cache on the GPU die. The cache will help boost bandwidth for higher performance at resolutions beyond 1080p HD. The 128 MB Infinity Cache boosts the standard 512 GB/s bandwidth by 3.25x, delivering an effective bandwidth of up to 1.664 TB/s across all Big Navi GPU based graphics cards.

