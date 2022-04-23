AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Graphics Card Shows A Miniscule 2% Performance Improvement Over RX 6700 XT In Leaked Benchmark

AMD's Radeon RX 6750 XT graphics card, which launches in a few weeks, has been tested & shows a minor performance increase over its predecessor.

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Is Just 2% Faster Than RX 6700 XT In Leaked Graphics Card Benchmark

The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT is one of the three graphics cards that will be featured in the RDNA 2 Refresh lineup. The graphics card will retain the same core configuration as its predecessor and feature 40 compute units which are equal to 2560 stream processors. The graphics chip also features 40 Ray accelerators for raytracing capabilities on the RDNA 2-based GPUs.

The graphics card will feature a 12 GB GDDR6 memory buffer along with a 192-bit bus interface. AMD will be using 18 Gbps dies which would net a total bandwidth of 432 GB/s for the cards. The GPU additionally packs 96 MB of Infinity Cache. The GPU will be fully Gen 4.0 compliant. As for the TBP, the card is expected to feature a 230-250W design.

Given that there are already reports that both the RX 6950 XT & RX 6650 XT will not just see an improvement in memory clocks but also core clocks, we can expect some decent gains in AAA games. The memory bandwidth alone will mark a 12.5% increase over the standard Radeon RX 6700 XT.

However, in a benchmark discovered by Komachi (via Videocardz), the RX 6750 XT has allegedly been tested within GFXBench. Now the benchmark doesn't provide any specific such as the core clocks or the system configuration but in one particular test (Aztec Ruins High Tier), the 6750 XT offers 366.5 FPS compared to 362.2 FPS. That's around a 2% gain in the DirectX API. GFXBench performance doesn't actually reflect what we would see in gaming so it's still up for debate.

As for the graphics card, it is expected to launch on the 10th of May along with the other models in both the custom and reference flavors. The RDNA 2 refresh will replace its predecessors.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 'RDNA 2' Desktop Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card Name GPU Codename Process Node Compute Units / Cores Memory Capacity / Bus Memory Clock TGP Price (MSRP) Launch Radeon RX 6950 XT Navi 21 XTXH? 7nm 80 / 5120 16 GB / 256-bit 18 Gbps 300W? $999 US+? May 2022 Radeon RX 6900 XT LC Navi 21 XTXH 7nm 80 / 5120 16 GB / 256-bit 18 Gbps 330W $1199 US July 2021 Radeon RX 6900 XTX Navi 21 XTXH 7nm 80 / 5120 16 GB / 256-bit 16 Gbps 300W $999 US October 2020 Radeon RX 6900 XT Navi 21 XTX 7nm 80 / 5120 16 GB / 256-bit 16 Gbps 300W $999 US October 2020 Radeon RX 6800 XT Navi 21 XT 7nm 72 / 4608 16 GB / 256-bit 16 Gbps 300W $649 US October 2020 Radeon RX 6800 Navi 21 XL 7nm 60 / 3840 16 GB / 256-bit 16 Gbps 250W $579 US October 2020 Radeon RX 6750 XT Navi 22 XT? 7nm 40 / 2560 12 GB / 192-bit 18 Gbps 230W? $479-$499? May 2022 Radeon RX 6700 XT Navi 22 XT 7nm 40 / 2560 12 GB / 192-bit 16 Gbps 230W $479 US March 2021 Radeon RX 6650 XT Navi 23 XT? 7nm 32 / 2048 8 GB / 128-bit 18 Gbps 160W? $379-$399? May 2022 Radeon RX 6600 XT Navi 23 XT 7nm 32 / 2048 8 GB / 128-bit 16 Gbps 160W $379 US July 2021 Radeon RX 6600 Navi 23 XL 7nm 28 / 1792 8 GB / 128-bit 14 Gbps 132W $329 US October 2021 Radeon RX 6500 XT Navi 24 XT 6nm 16 / 1024 4 GB / 64-bit 16 Gbps 107W $199 US January 2022 Radeon RX 6500 Navi 24 XL 6nm 12 / 768? 4 GB / 64-bit 16 Gbps? TBD $149 US? April 2022 Radeon RX 6400 Navi 24 XL 6nm 12 / 768 4 GB / 64-bit 16 Gbps 53W $139 US? January 2022

