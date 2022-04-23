AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Graphics Card Shows A Miniscule 2% Performance Improvement Over RX 6700 XT In Leaked Benchmark
AMD's Radeon RX 6750 XT graphics card, which launches in a few weeks, has been tested & shows a minor performance increase over its predecessor.
The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT is one of the three graphics cards that will be featured in the RDNA 2 Refresh lineup. The graphics card will retain the same core configuration as its predecessor and feature 40 compute units which are equal to 2560 stream processors. The graphics chip also features 40 Ray accelerators for raytracing capabilities on the RDNA 2-based GPUs.
The graphics card will feature a 12 GB GDDR6 memory buffer along with a 192-bit bus interface. AMD will be using 18 Gbps dies which would net a total bandwidth of 432 GB/s for the cards. The GPU additionally packs 96 MB of Infinity Cache. The GPU will be fully Gen 4.0 compliant. As for the TBP, the card is expected to feature a 230-250W design.
Given that there are already reports that both the RX 6950 XT & RX 6650 XT will not just see an improvement in memory clocks but also core clocks, we can expect some decent gains in AAA games. The memory bandwidth alone will mark a 12.5% increase over the standard Radeon RX 6700 XT.
However, in a benchmark discovered by Komachi (via Videocardz), the RX 6750 XT has allegedly been tested within GFXBench. Now the benchmark doesn't provide any specific such as the core clocks or the system configuration but in one particular test (Aztec Ruins High Tier), the 6750 XT offers 366.5 FPS compared to 362.2 FPS. That's around a 2% gain in the DirectX API. GFXBench performance doesn't actually reflect what we would see in gaming so it's still up for debate.
As for the graphics card, it is expected to launch on the 10th of May along with the other models in both the custom and reference flavors. The RDNA 2 refresh will replace its predecessors.
AMD Radeon RX 6000 'RDNA 2' Desktop Graphics Card Lineup:
|Graphics Card Name
|GPU Codename
|Process Node
|Compute Units / Cores
|Memory Capacity / Bus
|Memory Clock
|TGP
|Price (MSRP)
|Launch
|Radeon RX 6950 XT
|Navi 21 XTXH?
|7nm
|80 / 5120
|16 GB / 256-bit
|18 Gbps
|300W?
|$999 US+?
|May 2022
|Radeon RX 6900 XT LC
|Navi 21 XTXH
|7nm
|80 / 5120
|16 GB / 256-bit
|18 Gbps
|330W
|$1199 US
|July 2021
|Radeon RX 6900 XTX
|Navi 21 XTXH
|7nm
|80 / 5120
|16 GB / 256-bit
|16 Gbps
|300W
|$999 US
|October 2020
|Radeon RX 6900 XT
|Navi 21 XTX
|7nm
|80 / 5120
|16 GB / 256-bit
|16 Gbps
|300W
|$999 US
|October 2020
|Radeon RX 6800 XT
|Navi 21 XT
|7nm
|72 / 4608
|16 GB / 256-bit
|16 Gbps
|300W
|$649 US
|October 2020
|Radeon RX 6800
|Navi 21 XL
|7nm
|60 / 3840
|16 GB / 256-bit
|16 Gbps
|250W
|$579 US
|October 2020
|Radeon RX 6750 XT
|Navi 22 XT?
|7nm
|40 / 2560
|12 GB / 192-bit
|18 Gbps
|230W?
|$479-$499?
|May 2022
|Radeon RX 6700 XT
|Navi 22 XT
|7nm
|40 / 2560
|12 GB / 192-bit
|16 Gbps
|230W
|$479 US
|March 2021
|Radeon RX 6650 XT
|Navi 23 XT?
|7nm
|32 / 2048
|8 GB / 128-bit
|18 Gbps
|160W?
|$379-$399?
|May 2022
|Radeon RX 6600 XT
|Navi 23 XT
|7nm
|32 / 2048
|8 GB / 128-bit
|16 Gbps
|160W
|$379 US
|July 2021
|Radeon RX 6600
|Navi 23 XL
|7nm
|28 / 1792
|8 GB / 128-bit
|14 Gbps
|132W
|$329 US
|October 2021
|Radeon RX 6500 XT
|Navi 24 XT
|6nm
|16 / 1024
|4 GB / 64-bit
|16 Gbps
|107W
|$199 US
|January 2022
|Radeon RX 6500
|Navi 24 XL
|6nm
|12 / 768?
|4 GB / 64-bit
|16 Gbps?
|TBD
|$149 US?
|April 2022
|Radeon RX 6400
|Navi 24 XL
|6nm
|12 / 768
|4 GB / 64-bit
|16 Gbps
|53W
|$139 US?
|January 2022
News Source: Videocardz