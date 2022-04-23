  ⋮  

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Graphics Card Shows A Miniscule 2% Performance Improvement Over RX 6700 XT In Leaked Benchmark

By Hassan Mujtaba
AMD's Radeon RX 6750 XT graphics card, which launches in a few weeks, has been tested & shows a minor performance increase over its predecessor.

The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT is one of the three graphics cards that will be featured in the RDNA 2  Refresh lineup. The graphics card will retain the same core configuration as its predecessor and feature 40 compute units which are equal to 2560 stream processors. The graphics chip also features 40 Ray accelerators for raytracing capabilities on the RDNA 2-based GPUs.

The graphics card will feature a 12 GB GDDR6 memory buffer along with a 192-bit bus interface. AMD will be using 18 Gbps dies which would net a total bandwidth of 432 GB/s for the cards. The GPU additionally packs 96 MB of Infinity Cache. The GPU will be fully Gen 4.0 compliant. As for the TBP, the card is expected to feature a 230-250W design.

Given that there are already reports that both the RX 6950 XT & RX 6650 XT will not just see an improvement in memory clocks but also core clocks, we can expect some decent gains in AAA games. The memory bandwidth alone will mark a 12.5% increase over the standard Radeon RX 6700 XT.

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT graphics card offers a 2% improvement over the 6700 XT in GFXBench. (Image Credits: Komachi)
However, in a benchmark discovered by Komachi (via Videocardz), the RX 6750 XT has allegedly been tested within GFXBench. Now the benchmark doesn't provide any specific such as the core clocks or the system configuration but in one particular test (Aztec Ruins High Tier), the 6750 XT offers 366.5 FPS compared to 362.2 FPS. That's around a 2% gain in the DirectX API. GFXBench performance doesn't actually reflect what we would see in gaming so it's still up for debate.

As for the graphics card, it is expected to launch on the 10th of May along with the other models in both the custom and reference flavors. The RDNA 2 refresh will replace its predecessors.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 'RDNA 2' Desktop Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card NameGPU CodenameProcess NodeCompute Units / CoresMemory Capacity / BusMemory ClockTGPPrice (MSRP)Launch
Radeon RX 6950 XTNavi 21 XTXH?7nm80 / 512016 GB / 256-bit18 Gbps300W?$999 US+?May 2022
Radeon RX 6900 XT LCNavi 21 XTXH7nm80 / 512016 GB / 256-bit18 Gbps330W$1199 USJuly 2021
Radeon RX 6900 XTXNavi 21 XTXH7nm80 / 512016 GB / 256-bit16 Gbps300W$999 USOctober 2020
Radeon RX 6900 XTNavi 21 XTX7nm80 / 512016 GB / 256-bit16 Gbps300W$999 USOctober 2020
Radeon RX 6800 XTNavi 21 XT7nm72 / 460816 GB / 256-bit16 Gbps300W$649 USOctober 2020
Radeon RX 6800Navi 21 XL7nm60 / 384016 GB / 256-bit16 Gbps250W$579 USOctober 2020
Radeon RX 6750 XTNavi 22 XT?7nm40 / 256012 GB / 192-bit18 Gbps230W?$479-$499?May 2022
Radeon RX 6700 XTNavi 22 XT7nm40 / 256012 GB / 192-bit16 Gbps230W$479 USMarch 2021
Radeon RX 6650 XTNavi 23 XT?7nm32 / 20488 GB / 128-bit18 Gbps160W?$379-$399?May 2022
Radeon RX 6600 XTNavi 23 XT7nm32 / 20488 GB / 128-bit16 Gbps160W$379 USJuly 2021
Radeon RX 6600Navi 23 XL7nm28 / 17928 GB / 128-bit14 Gbps132W$329 USOctober 2021
Radeon RX 6500 XTNavi 24 XT6nm16 / 10244 GB / 64-bit16 Gbps107W$199 USJanuary 2022
Radeon RX 6500Navi 24 XL6nm12 / 768?4 GB / 64-bit16 Gbps?TBD$149 US?April 2022
Radeon RX 6400Navi 24 XL6nm12 / 7684 GB / 64-bit16 Gbps53W$139 US?January 2022

News Source: Videocardz

