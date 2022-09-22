AMD Radeon RX 6000 “RDNA 2” GPUs Get Official Price Cuts Prior To Radeon RX 7000 “RDNA 3” Launch

AMD has dropped the prices across its entire range of Radeon RX 6000 "RDNA 2'" lineup right before the launch of Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA 3" GPUs.

AMD Officially Price Cuts Radeon RX 6000 "RDNA 2" Lineup As Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA 3" GPU Launch Approaches

Within its official blog post, AMD has listed down new prices for its entire range of Radeon RX 6000 "RDNA 2" graphics cards and also compare their cards to the competitions existing RTX 30 lineup at the latest prices. As per the official chart, AMD is offering anywhere from 5% to 30% lower prices vs the official MSRP. Following is the full breakdown:

The prices mentioned here are the new MSRPs and we have been seeing these and even lower prices at various retailers over the last several weeks.

The biggest drop in price is for the 6900 XT which has been the flagship for two years before getting replaced by the Radeon RX 6950 XT. The card gets a price cut of 30% and falls down to $699 US which is a very impressive price point for its performance but given how close we are to the next-gen RDNA 3 "Radeon RX 7000" GPUs, it wouldn't be a wise decision to get this card right now as prices can fall dramatically once AMD will reveal the performance of its next-generation flagship.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 "RDNA 2" GPU Price Cuts "Official":

Graphics Card Name Old MSRP New MSRP Difference Radeon RX 6950 XT $1099 US $949 US -15% Radeon RX 6900 XT $999 US $699 US -30% Radeon RX 6800 XT $649 US $599 US -7% Radeon RX 6800 $579 US $549 US -5% Radeon RX 6750 XT $549 US $419 US -23% Radeon RX 6700 XT $479 US $379 US -20% Radeon RX 6650 XT $399 US $299 US -25% Radeon RX 6600 XT $329 US $239 US -27% Radeon RX 6500 XT $199 US $169 US -15% Radeon RX 6400 $159 US $149 US -6.2%

AMD confirmed that its RDNA 3 GPUs will be coming later this year with a huge performance uplift. The company's Senior Vice President of Engineering, Radeon Technologies Group, David Wang, said that the next-gen GPUs for Radeon RX 7000 series will offer over 50% performance per watt uplift vs the existing RDNA 2 GPUs. Some of the key features of the RDNA 3 GPUs highlighted by AMD will include:

5nm Process Node

Advanced Chiplet Packaging

Rearchitected Compute Unit

Optimized Graphics Pipeline

Next-Gen AMD Infinity Cache

Enhanced Ray Tracing Capabilities

Refined Adaptive Power Management

>50% Perf/Watt vs RDNA 2

The AMD Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA 3" GPU lineup based on the Nav 3x GPUs is expected to launch later this year with reports pitting the flagship Navi 31 launch first followed by Navi 32 and Navi 33 GPUs.

News Source: TechPowerUp