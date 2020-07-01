  ⋮  

AMD Readies New Radeon RX 5000 Graphics Card Bundle, Will Include Godfall & World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

By
3 seconds ago
AMD's Ryzen CPUs aren't the only products getting a new game bundle as the upcoming Raise The Game bundle for Radeon RX 5000 series graphics cards has also been leaked by Videocardz. AMD's Radeon RX 5000 series graphics cards based on the first generation Navi architecture will be part of the new game bundle promotion.

AMD Radeon RX 5000 Series '1st Gen Navi' Graphics Cards Getting New 'Raise The Game' Bundle - Will Include Godfall and World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Expansion

A few days ago, the latest game bundle for AMD Ryzen CPUs was detailed which would include the latest AAA title from Ubisoft, Assassin's Creed Valhalla. AMD isn't leaving its graphics cards behind as the 'Raise The Game' bundle promo is also getting renewed with two new titles. The bundle will include two new additions, Godfall & World of Warcraft: Shadowlands.

The new game bundle will be applicable on all Radeon RX 5000 series graphics cards. The Radeon RX 5700 XT, Radeon RX 5700 & the Radeon RX 5600 XT will get both titles for free while users who will be purchasing the Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics card will only get Godfall. Once again, the new bundle will run for a limited time period and will be available only through participating retailers.

AMD Radeon RX 5000 Series Graphics Cards Raise The Game Bundle_Godfall_WoW Shadowlands

AMD Radeon RX 5000 '7nm Navi RDNA' GPU Lineup Specs:

Graphics CardRadeon RX 5700 XT 50th AnniversaryRadeon RX 5700 XTRadeon RX 5700Radeon RX 5600 XTRadeon RX 5500 XT
GPU Architecture7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen)
Stream Processors2560 SPs2560 SPs2304 SPs2304 SPs1408 SPs
TMUs / ROPs160 / 64160 / 64144 / 64144 / 6488 / 32
Base Clock1680 MHz1605 MHz1465 MHz1130 MHz1670 MHz
Boost Clock1980 MHz1905 MHz1725 MHz1560 MHz1845 MHz
Game Clock1830 MHz1755 MHz1625 MHz1375 MHz1717 MHz
Compute Power10.14 TFLOPs9.75 TFLOPs7.95 TFLOPs7.19 TFLOPs5.19 TFLOPs
VRAM8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR66 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6
Bus Interface256-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit128-bit
Bandwidth448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s288 GB/s224 GB/s
TBP235W225W180W150W130W
Price$449 US$399 US$349 US$279 US$169 US (4 GB)
$199 US (8 GB)
Launch7th July 20197th July 20197th July 201921st January, 20207th October 2019

Talking about the two new titles, Godfall will be available on Epic Games Store and is expected to launch in Holiday 2020. The same is true for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands which will be the 8th expansion to the long-running MMO. The new game promo is said to go live in the coming week & will provide users who purchase the said products with a pre-order core so they can have access to the said titles on day 1.

Both games add around $100-$120 US of value to your Radeon graphics card purchase which is fantastic for gamers. This might also be the last game bundle for 1st generation Navi graphics cards as AMD plans to release its 2nd Generation Navi based graphics cards in 2H 2020 which will include the enthusiast 'Big Navi' halo products.

