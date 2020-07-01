AMD Readies New Radeon RX 5000 Graphics Card Bundle, Will Include Godfall & World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

AMD's Ryzen CPUs aren't the only products getting a new game bundle as the upcoming Raise The Game bundle for Radeon RX 5000 series graphics cards has also been leaked by Videocardz. AMD's Radeon RX 5000 series graphics cards based on the first generation Navi architecture will be part of the new game bundle promotion.

AMD Radeon RX 5000 Series '1st Gen Navi' Graphics Cards Getting New 'Raise The Game' Bundle - Will Include Godfall and World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Expansion

A few days ago, the latest game bundle for AMD Ryzen CPUs was detailed which would include the latest AAA title from Ubisoft, Assassin's Creed Valhalla. AMD isn't leaving its graphics cards behind as the 'Raise The Game' bundle promo is also getting renewed with two new titles. The bundle will include two new additions, Godfall & World of Warcraft: Shadowlands.

The new game bundle will be applicable on all Radeon RX 5000 series graphics cards. The Radeon RX 5700 XT, Radeon RX 5700 & the Radeon RX 5600 XT will get both titles for free while users who will be purchasing the Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics card will only get Godfall. Once again, the new bundle will run for a limited time period and will be available only through participating retailers.

AMD Radeon RX 5000 '7nm Navi RDNA' GPU Lineup Specs:

Graphics Card Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Radeon RX 5700 XT Radeon RX 5700 Radeon RX 5600 XT Radeon RX 5500 XT GPU Architecture 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) Stream Processors 2560 SPs 2560 SPs 2304 SPs 2304 SPs 1408 SPs TMUs / ROPs 160 / 64 160 / 64 144 / 64 144 / 64 88 / 32 Base Clock 1680 MHz 1605 MHz 1465 MHz 1130 MHz 1670 MHz Boost Clock 1980 MHz 1905 MHz 1725 MHz 1560 MHz 1845 MHz Game Clock 1830 MHz 1755 MHz 1625 MHz 1375 MHz 1717 MHz Compute Power 10.14 TFLOPs 9.75 TFLOPs 7.95 TFLOPs 7.19 TFLOPs 5.19 TFLOPs VRAM 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 6 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 Bus Interface 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit 128-bit Bandwidth 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 288 GB/s 224 GB/s TBP 235W 225W 180W 150W 130W Price $449 US $399 US $349 US $279 US $169 US (4 GB)

$199 US (8 GB) Launch 7th July 2019 7th July 2019 7th July 2019 21st January, 2020 7th October 2019

Talking about the two new titles, Godfall will be available on Epic Games Store and is expected to launch in Holiday 2020. The same is true for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands which will be the 8th expansion to the long-running MMO. The new game promo is said to go live in the coming week & will provide users who purchase the said products with a pre-order core so they can have access to the said titles on day 1.





Both games add around $100-$120 US of value to your Radeon graphics card purchase which is fantastic for gamers. This might also be the last game bundle for 1st generation Navi graphics cards as AMD plans to release its 2nd Generation Navi based graphics cards in 2H 2020 which will include the enthusiast 'Big Navi' halo products.