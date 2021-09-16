AMD Radeon PRO W6800X Duo ‘Dual RDNA 2 GPU’ Graphics Card Outperforms NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 & RTX A6000 In Octane Render

The AMD Radeon PRO W6800X Duo graphics card which features dual Big Navi 21 GPUs beaten NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX A6000 in the Octane Render benchmark. The benchmarks posted by Bare Feats show more than just Octane Render and also compare the monster card in other content creation applications against older Pro & RX cards.

AMD Radeon PRO W6800X Duo $5000 Graphics Card Is 14% Faster Than NVIDIA RTX A6000 In Octane Render Benchmark

The AMD Radeon PRO W6800X Duo graphics card is the only dual-chip graphics card available in the RDNA 2 family and it's exclusive to the Apple Mac Pro. The card was announced last month & costs $5000 US to purchase from the Apple Store. The card comes in the MPX module and is only compatible with the Mac Pro 2019 system. Following are some of its highlights:

AMD & Microsoft Collaborate To Bring TensorFlow-DirectML To Life, Up To 4.4x Improvement on RDNA 2 GPUs

Two W6800X GPUs, each with 60 compute units and 3840 stream processors

64GB of GDDR6 memory (32GB per GPU), each with 512GB/s memory bandwidth

Up to 30.2 teraflops single precision or 60.4 teraflops half precision

Four Thunderbolt 3 ports and one HDMI 2.0 port on card

Four DisplayPort connections routed to the system to support internal Thunderbolt 3 ports

Support for up to eight 4K displays, four 5K displays, or six Pro Display XDRs

Full-height MPX Module fills an MPX bay and uses extra power and PCIe bandwidth

Onboard Infinity Fabric Link connection connects two W6800X GPUs at up to 84GB/s in each direction; external Infinity Fabric Link connection enables two W6800X Duo modules to connect four W6800X GPUs

AMD Radeon PRO W6800X Duo GPU Specifications

The flagship variant of all is the dual Big Navi 21 GPU-based Radeon Pro W6800X which offers up to 64 GB of GDDR6 memory and two 60 CU GPU dies that offer a total of 120 Compute Units or 7680 cores. The clock speed for each core is maintained at 1979 MHz, offering up to 30.2 TFLOPs of FP32 and 60.4 TFLOPs of FP16 Compute power. The card offers up to 1 TB/s of memory bandwidth with its dual 256-bit bus interface. The two cut-down Navi 21 GPU dies should bring the total wattage of the DUO to around 400W.

AMD Radeon PRO W6000 Series Graphics Cards

Graphics Card GPU Process Node Compute Units / Cores Compute Rate (FP32) Compute Rate (FP16) VRAM Memory Bus Memory Bandwidth TDP Price Radeon Pro W6800X Duo Navi 21 TSMC 7nm 60 / 7680 30.2 0TFLOPs 60.40 TFLOPs 64 GB GDDR6 256-bit x2 1 TB/s 400W TBA Radeon Pro W6900X Navi 21 TSMC 7nm 80 / 5120 22.20 TFLOPs 44.40 TFLOPs 32 GB GDDR6 256-bit 512 GB/s 300W TBA Radeon Pro W6800X Navi 21 TSMC 7nm 60 / 3840 16.00 TFLOPs 32.00 TFLOPs 32 GB GDDR6 256-bit 512 GB/s 300W TBA Radeon Pro W6800 Navi 21 TSMC 7nm 60 / 3840 17.83 TFLOPs 35.66 TFLOPs 32 GB GDDR6 256-bit 512 GB/s 250W $2249 US Radeon Pro W6600 Navi 23 TSMC 7nm 28 / 1792 10.40 TFLOPs 20.8 TFLOPs 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit 224 GB/s 100W $649 US Radeon Pro W6600M Navi 23 TSMC 7nm 28 / 1792 10.40 TFLOPs 20.8 TFLOPs 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit 224 GB/s 90W TBA

AMD Radeon PRO W6800X Duo GPU Benchmarks

So coming to the benchmarks, the AMD Radeon PRO W6800X Duo was tested in several tests and the primary one we will focus on is Octane Benchmark which generally offers better performance on NVIDIA RTX cards. The Radeon PRO finished the render in 14 seconds with a score of around 717 points. NVIDIA's fastest workstation card, the RTX A6000 finishes the same render in 16 secs (628 scores) while the fastest gaming graphics card, the RTX 3090 finishes the render in 15.2 secs (662 scores).

This puts the AMD Radeon PRO W6800X Duo at 14% faster than the NVIDIA RTX A6000 & 8% faster than the RTX 3090. Now in terms of prices, the Duo does cost a lot more considering the A6000 can be found for around $4500-$5000 US while the RTX 3090 has an MSRP of $1499 US but even with inflated prices can be found for around $2000-$3000 US. Compared to the last-gen AMD PRO Vega II Duo, the new Navi 21 based solution is around 18% faster & 37% faster compared to the Radeon RX 6900 XT (Single-GPU). The outlet also shared some numbers in Da Vinci Resolve which you can see below: