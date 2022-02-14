AMD Radeon & NVIDIA GeForce Graphics Card Prices Improve Significantly Along With GPU Availability In 2022
Another month of 2022 and another significant improvement to prices of AMD Radeon & NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards can be seen along with improved GPU availability, as reported in the new pricing and availability report by 3DCenter.
AMD Radeon & NVIDIA GeForce Graphics Card Prices & GPU Availability Improve A Lot In 2022 But Should We Be Hopeful For 'MSRP Prices' In The Future?
According to the report by 3DCenter, while the current prices are still a far cry from the MSRP, the situation has been improving gradually over the last few months. The AMD Radeon graphics cards are currently priced at an average of 45% over MSRP, a drop from 63% last month while the NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards are priced at 57% MSRP versus last month's 77% price hike.
But it's not just prices that have improved, as you can see from the monthly chart shared by 3DCenter, the availability of GPUs and the respective graphics cards is now at its best since the start of 2021 & continues to improve. In Europe, particularly, almost all stores are stocked with graphics cards in good quantities which means that the only issue that is as of right now is the prices and that, as mentioned above, seems to be improving too.
AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Card Prices (RDNA 2 GPUs) via 3DCenter:
|6500XT
|6600
|6600XT
|6700XT
|6800
|6800XT
|6900XT
|miser
|244-370€
|455-644€
|€529-737
|779-1078€
|1049-1439€
|1149-1547€
|1398-1799€
|alternates
|249-379€
|469-509€
|€579-619
|€849-999
|1099€
|1239-1299€
|1489-1699€
|Caseking
|273-328€
|504€
|623-737€
|817-1269€
|1142-1147€
|1198-1471€
|1549-1845€
|computer universe
|279-350€
|N/A
|€599-723
|€860-999
|N/A
|1449€
|1499-1729€
|Hardwarecamp24
|266€
|479-519€
|549-594€
|€806-969
|N/A
|1239-1289€
|1419-1489€
|media market
|276-319€
|N/A
|619-669€
|829-920€
|1159-1229€
|1299€
|1499-1639€
|Mindfactory
|244-308€
|455-559€
|€529-603
|789-860€
|1069-1129€
|1149-1280€
|1398-1499€
|notebooks cheaper
|259-319€
|469-519€
|589-649€
|€779-999
|1049-1195€
|1179-1269€
|1449-1699€
|Pro Shop
|320-370€
|N/A
|N/A
|949-1029€
|1299-1399€
|1599-1699€
|1599-1799€
|List Price
|$199
|$329
|$379
|$479
|$579
|$649
|$999
|Surcharge
|from +17%
|from +32%
|from +33%
|from +55%
|from +73%
|from +69%
|from +33%
|Change as of 22nd January
|–26PP
|–16PP
|–18PP
|–18PP
|–25PP
|–19PP
|-10PP
|Availability
|★★★☆☆
|★★★★☆
|★★★★☆
|★★★★★
|★★★☆☆
|★★★★☆
|★★★★☆
When it comes to AMD Radeon graphics cards, the RX 6000 series lineup is now available at better prices than the GeForce parts. It looks like the only cards that are priced way over the top are the Radeon RX 6700 XT, RX 6800, and RX 6800 XT whereas the RX 6900 XT is priced at an average of 33 percent over MSRP, the RX 6600 XT is also priced 33% over MSRP, the RX 6600 is priced 32% over MSRP and the RX 6500 XT is the least hiked card with an average selling price of just 17% over its MSRP of $199 US.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Prices (Ampere GPUs) via 3DCenter:
|3050
|3060
|3060Ti
|3070
|3070Ti
|3080 -10GB
|3080Ti
|3090
|miser
|389-609€
|590-949€
|700-1099€
|€871-1299
|948-1399€
|1259-1839€
|1665-2289€
|2320-3215€
|alternates
|399-549€
|619-789€
|€739-989
|€899-1199
|989-1169€
|1399-1614€
|1689-2289€
|2359-3169€
|Caseking
|456-492€
|674-745€
|€725-904
|967-1085€
|989-1365€
|1314-1642€
|1748-2169€
|2481-2947€
|computer universe
|N/A
|N/A
|850€
|1149-1249€
|1049-1199€
|1499€
|1799-1999€
|2639-2849€
|Hardwarecamp24
|N/A
|N/A
|729-819€
|939-1022€
|984-1084€
|1299-1379€
|1694-1769€
|N/A
|media market
|429€
|640-699€
|730-849€
|950-1059€
|999-1109€
|1299-1608€
|1699-2000€
|2359-2881€
|Mindfactory
|389-449€
|N/A
|729-749€
|€909-999
|948-1025€
|1259-1299€
|1665-1899€
|2369-2399€
|notebooks cheaper
|409-459€
|€619-699
|729-869€
|€949-979
|969-1099€
|1299-1399€
|1719-1949€
|2349-2469€
|Pro Shop
|549-649€
|713-849€
|€829
|949-999€
|1049-1119€
|1570€
|1799-1999€
|2449€
|List Price
|$249
|$329
|$399
|$499
|$599
|$699
|$1199
|$1499
|Surcharge
|from +49%
|from +71%
|from +67%
|from +66%
|from +51%
|from +72%
|from +32%
|from +47%
|Change as of 22nd January
|-
|–17PP
|–24PP
|–17PP
|–24PP
|–26PP
|–17PP
|–5PP
|Availability
|★★★☆☆
|★★★★☆
|★★★★★
|★★★★☆
|★★★★★
|★★★★☆
|★★★★☆
|★★★★☆
Coming to NVIDIA, the majority of the lineup is still priced at above 50% over MSRP but the cards such as the RTX 3080 Ti currently sits at 32% over MSRP which might make it a decent option over the RTX 3090 for gamers as it also comes in an LHR package which makes it almost not that good of a deal for miners. The GeForce RTX 3050, the most recent launch, currently sits at 49% over MSRP. A detailed video by Moore's Law is Dead highlights the whole pricing situtation:
Now it needs to be remembered that the previous major price hike and price drop that we saw last year was purely a result of the mining boom and mining crash, respectively. The same is happening right now and while mining did get pretty significant earlier this month, it is rebounding and GPU prices are expected to go up with manufacturers expected to hike the prices by another 10-20% for high-end components. As such, we should wait and see if this price adjustment continues or we see another price inflation moving into mid of 2022.
