Crypto Fall Results In NVIDIA GeForce & AMD Radeon Graphics Card Prices To See A Slight Drop, Availability Better Than Last Year

The recent crypto crash may have prompted a slight fall to the existing NVIDIA GeForce & AMD Radeon graphics cards prices but don't be too optimistic.

AMD Radeon & NVIDIA GeForce Graphics Card Prices See A Slight Dip As Crypto Falls Into Oblivion

In the latest European market report shared by 3DCenter, it can be seen that prices of current graphics cards could be directly proportional to the falling crypto market. As ETH hits its lowest price in the last 6 months, the prices of NVIDIA GeForce and AMD Radeon graphics cards can also be seen coming down.

Graphics card prices in 🇩🇪🇦🇹 as of Jan 23, 2022 👉 Price level go down, a noticeable movement in the right direction. 👉 Availability better again, really no problems to get cards. 👉 ETH price give hope for the future (see yellow line).https://t.co/fNSz3OX69i pic.twitter.com/leX4cynnGv — 3DCenter.org (@3DCenter_org) January 24, 2022

Compared to last month when the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series was retailing for over 87% the MSRP and AMD Radeon RX 6000 series were retailing for 83% over MSRP, now, these cards are retailing for 77% (-10%) and 67% (-16%) over MSRP. These may not be the perfect MSRP rates yet, regardless, they could still make one hopeful for times to come. At the same time, availability is almost entirely good right now with several GPUs available on various retail outlets however, the main issue once again is the pricing of these graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Card Prices (RDNA 2 GPUs) via 3DCenter:

6500XT 6600 6600XT 6700XT 6800 6800XT 6900XT Geizhals 339-399€ 509-659€ 599-749€ 869-1084€ 1219-1490€ 1279-1559€ 1499-2000€ Alternate 359€ 539-619€ 619-699€ 899-1249€ 1239-1299€ 1339-1689€ 1499-1899€ Caseking N/A 579€ 638-708€ 982-1269€ 1275€ 1376-1510€ 1616-1736€ Computeruniverse N/A 590-659€ 680-749€ 910-1049€ 1349€ 1399-1449€ 1590-1749€ Hardwarecamp24 N/A 544-599€ 629-649€ 949-969€ N/A 1489-1554€ 1539-1559€ Mindfactory 339€ 529-549€ 599-639€ 888-948€ 1229-1248€ 1289-1449€ 1499-1689€ Notebooksbilliger 299€ 539-569€ 619-679€ 886-989€ 1199-1299€ 1299-1499€ 1579-1699€ ProShop N/A 539€ 629-730€ 869-1029€ 1299-1399€ 1299-1699€ 1594-1799€ List price $199 $329 $379 $479 $579 $649 $999 Surcharge from +43% from +47% from +51% from +73% from +97% from +88% from +43% Change as of 2nd January - –12PP –12PP –13PP –12PP –18PP ±0 Availability ★★☆☆☆ ★★★★☆ ★★★★☆ ★★★★★ ★★★☆☆ ★★★★☆ ★★★★★

The AMD Radeon RX 6000 series has seen the largest price adjustment with retailers now asking around -12% surcharge over MSRP compared to early January. The Radeon RX 6700 XT, RX 6800 & RX 6800 XT are still the most hiked variants, retailing at around 2x the MSRP while the flagship and mainstream models are around +50% MSRP.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Prices (Ampere GPUs) via 3DCenter:

3060 3060Ti 3070 3070Ti 3080 -10GB 3080Ti 3090 Geizhals 694-994€ 819-1109€ 959-1300€ 1099-1399€ 1499-1999€ 1879-2346€ 2399-3489€ Alternate 749-799€ 799-949€ 989-1259€ 1099-1259€ 1589-1599€ 1979-2129€ 2599-2899€ Caseking 702-840€ 874-991€ 1085-1210€ 1192-1378€ 1529-1741€ 1931-2346€ 2481-2627€ Computeruniverse 750-849€ 900-950€ 1039-1300€ 1149-1379€ 1699-1749€ 1995-2149€ 2799-2999€ Hardwarecamp24 739€ 849€ 1049-1058€ 1159€ 1569€ N/A N/A Mindfactory 729€ 819-879€ 979-1049€ 1099-1189€ 1699-1739€ 1899-1939€ 2399-2639€ Notebooksbilliger 649€ 819-879€ 999€ 1099€ 1449-1499€ 1899-2019€ 2599-2699€ ProShop 749€ 949€ N/A 1229€ 1639€ 1899-1999€ 2649-2999€ List price $329 $399 $499 $599 $699 $1199 $1499 Surcharge from +88% from +91% from +83% from +75% from +98% from +49% from +53% Change as of 2nd January –15PP –12PP –8PP –9PP –7PP –2PP –7PP Availability ★★★★☆ ★★★★☆ ★★★★☆ ★★★★☆ ★★★★☆ ★★★★☆ ★★★★☆

The NVIDIA cards have seen a slight drop, averaging around -10%. Graphics cards such as the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3090 retail for around +50% over MSRP while the entirely of the remaining lineup costs around 2x the MSRP which is quite insane.

Once again, these prices are a far cry from the official MSRPs suggested by NVIDIA and AMD. The last time we saw a price drop to their lowest was around 50-60% over MSRP in July 2021 after peaking to 3x over MSRP in May 2021. We were hopeful that we would finally see the return to MSRP within the next few months however that never happened and the prices continued to increase even in 2022.

Current market indicators state that while the availability of graphics cards is definitely a 'non-issue' at the moment, the prices can see a hike with TSMC raising the pricing across all its components, shipping costs getting higher, and retailers/distributors not giving an F about customers and charging as much as they want. One thing is for sure, with the crypto fall, most AIBs who were enjoying the higher profit margins by selling their products directly to miners can now start caring more about the gaming community.