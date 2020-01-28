New AMD Radeon Adrenalin 20.1.4 Driver is Optimized for Warcraft III Reforged and Journey to the Savage Planet

The Red team has released its new AMD Radeon Adrenalin 20.1.4 Driver which is optimized for both Warcraft III Reforged and Journey to the Savage Planet.

According to AMD’s release notes, this new driver can boost performance by up to 11% while playing Warcraft III Reforged on High settings on a Radeon RX 5700 XT GPU. Other graphic cards aren’t mentioned in the release notes.

Aside from offering improved performance in Blizzard’s reimagined Warcraft III title, Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.4 has also been optimized for today’s Journey to the Savage Planet from developer Typhoon Studios.

In addition, the driver should fix an issue in Red Dead Redemption 2 that caused square or blocky textures on some terrain during gameplay when using the Vulkan API. Other fixed issues include system hangs in GTA V and crashed in some Vulkan API games when performing a task switch while Radeon Image Sharpening is enabled.

We’ve included the full release notes down below:

AMD Radeon Adrenalin 20.1.4 Driver Release Notes Support For Warcraft III: Reforged™ With high presets on the Radeon™ RX 5700 XT, achieve up to 11% better performance playing Warcraft® III: Reforged™ with Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 edition 20.1.4 than with Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.3. RS-331

Journey to the Savage Planet™ Fixed Issues Red Dead Redemption 2™ may experience square or blocky textures on some terrain during gameplay when using Vulkan® API.

Some Vulkan® API games may experience a crash or application hang when performing a task switch while Radeon Image Sharpening is enabled.

Text overflow is observed in toast messages for some languages.

Radeon ReLive may fail to switch recording to desktop when Radeon Software is open.

Grand Theft Auto™ 5 may experience a system hang or black screen at launch, when opening Radeon Overlay while in game, or after performing a task switch while in game.

Audio may intermittently be missing from Radeon ReLive recordings near the end of recorded clips.

Integer Scaling option is not showing up or available on some Windows®7 system configurations. Known Issues A loss of display with working audio may be experienced on a limited number of displays when performing a mode change on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

A system crash or hang may occur when running the Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers™ benchmark.

Integer Scaling may cause some video content to show flicker when the display resolution is set to less than native resolution.

Multiple games may have very dark or very bright graphics in game when HDR is enabled in Windows®.

Radeon Anti-Lag enable and disable beep notifications may be played in error when individually pressing keys assigned to the hotkey.

The Radeon Software Overlay hotkey notification may sometimes be displayed during video playback in web browsers or launching some video player applications.

Radeon Software may open with an inconsistent size or may not keep its previously set size when opened.

Some Radeon RX 5700 series graphics users may intermittently experience a black screen while gaming or on desktop. A potential temporary workaround is disabling hardware acceleration in applications running in the background such as web browsers or Discord.

The new AMD Radeon Adrenalin 20.1.4 Driver can be downloaded through AMD’s official driver page here.