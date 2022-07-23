AMD Publishes ACP “Audio Driver” Code For Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” CPUs

AMD posted a new open-source Linux driver code for enabling the audio co-processor (ACP) on the upcoming Ryzen 7000 "Raphael" Desktop CPUs.

AMD Publishes New ACP Driver Code For Raphael "Ryzen 7000" CPUs

While this new code enabling the audio co-processor in the soon-to-be-released Raphael platform is excellent for preparations for the upcoming Linux kernel, it is making it to publishing quite late. While we are creeping closer to the full launch of the new AMD Ryzen 7000 series desktop processors, utilizing the Zen4 architecture, this new ACP audio driver was crucial to the integration of the upcoming chips.

Screenshot of the last-minute inclusion from AMD into Linux 5.20 kernel. Source: Phoronix

The new AMD Ryzen 7000 processors are expected to offer significant generational performance per watt and frequency improvement, up to ten percent instructions per clock increase, fifteen percent gain in single thread performance, and 125% memory bandwidth per core. The new processors will offer the ISA extension for artificial intelligence and AVX-512.

The AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs will launch on September 15th. The 3D V-Cache chips may come later in November or December, while Raptor Lake from Intel is expected around October 2022.

While AMD will not give a tremendous IPC uplift on Zen 4, the higher clocks and addition of V-Cache may place AMD in the upper sections of gaming performance compared to Intel's Raptor Lake series. AMD's 3D V-Cache technology may outdo Intel and their increased internal cache that will be available in Intel's Raptor Lake processors.

Patches for the SoC ACP Linux driver and several brand new header files were added to the five patches today for the Raphael (RPL) open-source support. The Linux 5.20 merge window will appear in over one week. So it is unclear if AMD could have added this crucial integration later due to the immediacy of the posting. However, the next chance AMD would have had to add the support into Linux would not have happened until the next generation of the Linux kernel, version 6.0.

Michael Larabel of Phoronix points out that the late posting into the kernel may cause no ACP audio support available upon launch. Other integrations will be available for the new AMD Zen 4 desktop processor support will be monitoring temperatures and a few other last-minute additions.

News Source: Phoronix