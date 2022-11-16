AMD Provides Instinct GPUs for SiPearls’ Arm-Powered Exascale Supercomputers

AMD will assist SiPearl (opens in a PDF) with the company's Instinct compute GPUs, while Rhea Arm CPUs will be offered. SiPearl's architecture behind the company's processors is based on Arm's designs. The companies will combine to manufacture software and components for exascale computing solutions.

AMD Instinct HPG and SiPearl HPCs to join together for large-scale computing projects

AMD ROCm open-source software GPU library will play a large part in SiPearl's Rhea CPU programming. It is unknown to what extent this will assist with the processor side of the collaboration. There is a possibility that the ROCm library will be designed to be compatible with this particular project to become compatible with the current or unknown future design.

We welcome this collaboration with AMD that drive innovation in the HPC market for many years. This new collaboration with a global leader will further enrich our joint offering of our HPC microprocessor combined with partner acceleration solutions. Providing a broader choice for European supercomputers end-users, it will enable Europe to tackle the great challenges of our time such as artificial intelligence, climate modeling and medical research. — Philippe Notton, CEO and founder, SiPearl

Earlier last year, SiPearl signed a contract with chip developer Open-Silicon Research to assist the company with its Arm-based SoC HPC chip designs. SiPearl's current SoC design, Rhea HPC, utilizes seventy-two Arm Neoverse Zeus interconnected cores in a mesh network. For memory, it uses four HBM2E memory stacks along with between four to six DDR5 memory channels. The processor will switch to TSMC 6nm fabrication next year.

"High Performance Computing is at the heart of AMD; our AMD Instinct accelerators power the first supercomputer to pass the exaflop barrier and we continue to support numerous HPC installations around the world with our products. As the world continues to need more compute performance to drive the next discoveries that will change our society, AMD is delighted to engage one step further in the European Ecosystem with SiPearl to jointly offer a clear path to meet exascale supercomputing demands in Europe."

— Brad McCredie, corporate VP of Data Center and Accelerated Processing, AMD

The AMD Instinct MI250X or possibly the next generation of Instinct graphics processors are set to assist with the Rhea processors to push the limit of performance above what the company has only reached by itself (FP64 ExaFLOPS).

News Sources: SiPearl (PDF), Tom's Hardware