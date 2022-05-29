  ⋮  

AMD Possibly Readies Radeon RX 6300 ‘Navi 24’ Low-End Graphics Card

By Jason R. Wilson
Michael Larabel of Phoronix reported that AMD might be readying another low-end RDNA 2 'Navi 24' graphics card, the Radeon RX 6300. AMD updated the Linux 5.19 kernel with new AMDGPU pulls submitted by the company that features a brand-new Beige Goby SKU, known as device ID 0x7424. The unique ID has never appeared before on the market, so Readers could conclude that the SKU is a new AMD product.

AMD Might Be Cooking Up Another Low-End RDNA 2 Graphics Card, The Navi 24 Powered Radeon RX 6300 to compete with Intel's integrated graphics

The product is under the Beige Goby GPU codename because the device ID matches the same numerical layout as similar GPUs under the same moniker. The product line is a cost-friendly, low-level Navi 24 GPU identical to AMD's RX 6400 and RX 6500 XT. There is some speculation that the new SKU could be a refresh of the two mentioned graphics cards from the company, placing the performance just under the RX 6400 series. This new GPU would also be AMD's third Navi 24-based discrete graphics card.

There are no listed specifications for the new Radeon RX 6000 graphics card with Navi 24 GPU. However, AMD has manufactured a mobile version, the RX 6300M, which is speculated to coincide with the unreleased graphics card. AMD's RX 6300M is currently the lowest RX 6000 series GPU similar to the Radeon 680M, the company's integrated GPU for laptops.

The AMD RX 6300M offers a core count of 768, similar to the RX 6400. The significant difference lies in clock speed and infinity cache size compared to the card's memory bandwidth. The RX 6300M produces a game clock that tops at 1512 MHz and is incapable of being overclocked. The memory bandwidth can reach 64 GB/s, offering a capacity of 2 GB, and the infinity cache size is 8MB, which is incredibly low by today's standards.

The speculation about the desktop version of the 6300M GPU is that the graphics card would share many of the same aspects and would be the slowest desktop graphics card to come from the RDNA 2 architecture.

If AMD limits the power consumption to less than 30 W, the graphics card would be able to act as a hardware acceleration device or act as a low-cost option to add multiple monitors to smaller desktop rigs. The performance would be low but would be a suitable option for cost-saving builds.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6950 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6750 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6650 XTAMD Radeon RX 6600 XTAMD Radeon RX 6600AMD Radeon RX 6500 XTAMD Radeon RX 6400
GPUNavi 21 KXTXNavi 21 XTXNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XLNavi 22 KXTNavi 22 XTNavi 23 KXTNavi 23 (XT)Navi 23 (XL)Navi 24 (XT)Navi 24 (XL)
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm6nm6nm
Die Size520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2336mm2336mm2237mm2237mm2237mm2107mm2107mm2
Transistors26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion17.2 Billion17.2 Billion11.06 Billion11.06 Billion11.06 Billion5.4 Billion5.4 Billion
Compute Units8080726040403232281612
Stream Processors5120512046083840256025602048204817921024768
TMUs/ROPs320 / 128320 / 128288 / 128240 / 96160/64160/64128/64128/64112/6464/3248/32
Game Clock2116 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz1815 MHz2495 MHz2424 MHz2410 MHz2359 MHz2044 MHz2610 MHz2039 MHz
Boost Clock2324 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz2105 MHz2600 MHz2581 MHz2635 MHz2589 MHz2491 MHz2815 MHz2321 MHz
FP32 TFLOPs23.80 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs16.17 TFLOPs13.31 TFLOPs13.21 TFLOPs10.79 TFLOPs10.6 TFLOPs9.0 TFLOPs5.7 TFLOPs3.5 TFLOPs
Memory Size16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit192-bit128-bit128-bit128-bit64-bit64-bit
Memory Clock18 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps18 Gbps16 Gbps17.5 Gbps16 Gbps14 Gbps18 Gbps14 Gbps
Bandwidth576 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s432 GB/s384 GB/s280 GB/s256 GB/s224 GB/s144 GB/s112 GB/s
TDP335W300W300W250W250W230W176W160W132W107W53W
Price$1099 US$999 US$649 US$579 US$549 US$479 US$399 US$379 US$329 US$199 US$159 US?

News Source: Phoronix

