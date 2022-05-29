AMD Possibly Readies Radeon RX 6300 ‘Navi 24’ Low-End Graphics Card

Michael Larabel of Phoronix reported that AMD might be readying another low-end RDNA 2 'Navi 24' graphics card, the Radeon RX 6300. AMD updated the Linux 5.19 kernel with new AMDGPU pulls submitted by the company that features a brand-new Beige Goby SKU, known as device ID 0x7424. The unique ID has never appeared before on the market, so Readers could conclude that the SKU is a new AMD product.

AMD Might Be Cooking Up Another Low-End RDNA 2 Graphics Card, The Navi 24 Powered Radeon RX 6300 to compete with Intel's integrated graphics

The product is under the Beige Goby GPU codename because the device ID matches the same numerical layout as similar GPUs under the same moniker. The product line is a cost-friendly, low-level Navi 24 GPU identical to AMD's RX 6400 and RX 6500 XT. There is some speculation that the new SKU could be a refresh of the two mentioned graphics cards from the company, placing the performance just under the RX 6400 series. This new GPU would also be AMD's third Navi 24-based discrete graphics card.

There are no listed specifications for the new Radeon RX 6000 graphics card with Navi 24 GPU. However, AMD has manufactured a mobile version, the RX 6300M, which is speculated to coincide with the unreleased graphics card. AMD's RX 6300M is currently the lowest RX 6000 series GPU similar to the Radeon 680M, the company's integrated GPU for laptops.

The AMD RX 6300M offers a core count of 768, similar to the RX 6400. The significant difference lies in clock speed and infinity cache size compared to the card's memory bandwidth. The RX 6300M produces a game clock that tops at 1512 MHz and is incapable of being overclocked. The memory bandwidth can reach 64 GB/s, offering a capacity of 2 GB, and the infinity cache size is 8MB, which is incredibly low by today's standards.

The speculation about the desktop version of the 6300M GPU is that the graphics card would share many of the same aspects and would be the slowest desktop graphics card to come from the RDNA 2 architecture.

If AMD limits the power consumption to less than 30 W, the graphics card would be able to act as a hardware acceleration device or act as a low-cost option to add multiple monitors to smaller desktop rigs. The performance would be low but would be a suitable option for cost-saving builds.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT AMD Radeon RX 6600 AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT AMD Radeon RX 6400 GPU Navi 21 KXTX Navi 21 XTX Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XL Navi 22 KXT Navi 22 XT Navi 23 KXT Navi 23 (XT) Navi 23 (XL) Navi 24 (XT) Navi 24 (XL) Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 6nm 6nm Die Size 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 336mm2 336mm2 237mm2 237mm2 237mm2 107mm2 107mm2 Transistors 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 17.2 Billion 17.2 Billion 11.06 Billion 11.06 Billion 11.06 Billion 5.4 Billion 5.4 Billion Compute Units 80 80 72 60 40 40 32 32 28 16 12 Stream Processors 5120 5120 4608 3840 2560 2560 2048 2048 1792 1024 768 TMUs/ROPs 320 / 128 320 / 128 288 / 128 240 / 96 160/64 160/64 128/64 128/64 112/64 64/32 48/32 Game Clock 2116 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz 1815 MHz 2495 MHz 2424 MHz 2410 MHz 2359 MHz 2044 MHz 2610 MHz 2039 MHz Boost Clock 2324 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz 2105 MHz 2600 MHz 2581 MHz 2635 MHz 2589 MHz 2491 MHz 2815 MHz 2321 MHz FP32 TFLOPs 23.80 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 16.17 TFLOPs 13.31 TFLOPs 13.21 TFLOPs 10.79 TFLOPs 10.6 TFLOPs 9.0 TFLOPs 5.7 TFLOPs 3.5 TFLOPs Memory Size 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache 4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache 4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit 192-bit 128-bit 128-bit 128-bit 64-bit 64-bit Memory Clock 18 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 18 Gbps 16 Gbps 17.5 Gbps 16 Gbps 14 Gbps 18 Gbps 14 Gbps Bandwidth 576 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 432 GB/s 384 GB/s 280 GB/s 256 GB/s 224 GB/s 144 GB/s 112 GB/s TDP 335W 300W 300W 250W 250W 230W 176W 160W 132W 107W 53W Price $1099 US $999 US $649 US $579 US $549 US $479 US $399 US $379 US $329 US $199 US $159 US?

News Source: Phoronix