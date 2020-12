AMD Motherboards With Ryzen 5000 Series Support Detailed, Upgrade To 500 Series BIOS With AGESA 1.1.0.0 For The Best Experience

Our colleagues over at Computerbase.de have compiled a ton of information regarding motherboard support of AMD's upcoming Ryzen 5000 series processors. The BIOS with the AGESA update required to POST with Ryzen 5000 series (AGESA 1.1.8.0) has been out for quite some time but the polished version with full support has also finally landed for 500 series motherboards. Users with 400 series motherboards will have to wait till January 2021 to get the first beta releases.

he AMD Ryzen 5000 series features a 19% PC improvement and up to 16 cores. The flagship can boost up to 4.9 GHz and the company is claiming the fastest gaming processor crown that Intel was hoarding up till now. Interestingly, even 400 series chipsets will be getting the update to move to Zen 3 but this will not happen till January 2021 - likely in an effort to convince customers to move to newer chipsets first. Without any further ado, here are the bios links:

Featuring a remarkable 19% IPC increase over the prior generation in PC workloads, the “Zen 3” architecture pushes gaming and content creation performance leadership to a new level. “Zen 3” architecture reduces latency from accelerated core and cache communication and doubles the directly accessible L3 cache per core while delivering up to 2.8X more performance-per-watt versus the competition. The top of the line 16 core AMD Ryzen 9 5950X offers: The highest single-thread performance of any desktop gaming processor5

The most multi-core performance of any desktop gaming processor and any desktop processor in a mainstream CPU socket The 12 core AMD Ryzen 9 5900X offers the best gaming experience by: Average of 7% faster in 1080p gaming across select game titles than the competition Average of 26% faster in 1080p gaming across select titles generationally via AMD

With AGESA 1.1.0.0 out on AMD 500 series motherboards, AMD users are truly ready for the AMD RYzen 5000 experience. You can see the full list of links below: