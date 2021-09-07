AMD Instinct MI300 Could Feature Quad MCM GPUs Based on CDNA 3 Architecture
AMD is about to launch its Instinct MI200 GPU accelerator which will be the first chip to feature an MCM graphics architecture but it looks like the next-generation Instinct MI300, featuring the CDNA 3 architecture, is going to blow it away with a quad MCM design.
AMD Instinct MI300 Rumored To Feature Four MCM GPUs Based on CDNA 3 Graphics Architecture
The AMD Instinct MI200 accelerator with its CDNA 2 architecture is expected to feature two GPU dies on the same package. These will be connected by an Infinity Fabric interconnect and will also feature a separate die that will serve as a multi-tier cache between the two GPUs. Each graphics die will be known as GCD while the cache-die will be known as MCD.
MI300 will feature 4 GCDs 🧐
— Kepler (@Kepler_L2) September 7, 2021
There will be two CDNA 2 GPUs onboard the Instinct MI200 package but the next-generation HPC accelerator is rumored to double that. According to Kepler_L2, the Instinct MI300 will feature a 4-GCD design based on the brand new CDNA 3 architecture. The upcoming Instinct MI200 was going to feature 128 compute units per die but that has changed to 110 compute units since last week's rumor. A total of 220 Compute Units would net 14,080 cores and if we take the exact number and multiply it by 4 (the number of GCDs on Instinct MI300), we end up with 440 Compute Units or an insane 28,160 cores.
A recent AMD ROCm Developer Tools update that was spotted by Komachi did confirm a maximum of 4 MCM GPUs but those are simply 'Aldebaran' SKUs. There are expected to be at least four CDNA 2 powered Instinct accelerators with their respective (unique IDs) listed below. Note that the number doesn't represent the number of dies on each device but rather the device itself:
- 0x7408
- 0x740C
- 0x740F
- 0x7410
Komachi has also previously provided a die representation of next-gen AMD MI300 CDNA 3 accelerators. There are four GCD's and four MCD's with MCD's sitting on top of the GCD but connected together.
Idle Talk : So ..... my guess seems to have been very wrong. If MCD means "Memory Cache Die" or "Multi Cache Die", i think it will look like this (figure is for reference). https://t.co/kgrTbRyYL2 pic.twitter.com/zt417B0Ih0
— 遠坂小町@Komachi (@KOMACHI_ENSAKA) June 4, 2021
Now that would be true if AMD makes no changes whatsoever when moving from CDNA 2 to CDNA 3 but that's not the case. CDNA 3 is expected to bring forward a revised new architecture that won't be another Vega derivative like Arcturus or Aldebaran. The GPU architecture may also use a layout that might end up looking similar to the new WGP/SE arrangement on the new RDNA 3 chips or an entirely new design tailored towards the HPC segment. But one thing is for sure, those quad-MCM GPUs definitely are something that we can't wait to see in action!
AMD Radeon Instinct Accelerators 2020
|Accelerator Name
|AMD Radeon Instinct MI6
|AMD Radeon Instinct MI8
|AMD Radeon Instinct MI25
|AMD Radeon Instinct MI50
|AMD Radeon Instinct MI60
|AMD Instinct MI100
|AMD Instinct MI200
|AMD Instinct MI300
|GPU Architecture
|Polaris 10
|Fiji XT
|Vega 10
|Vega 20
|Vega 20
|Arcturus (CDNA 1)
|Aldebaran (CDNA 2)
|TBA (CDNA 3)
|GPU Process Node
|14nm FinFET
|28nm
|14nm FinFET
|7nm FinFET
|7nm FinFET
|7nm FinFET
|Advanced Process Node
|Advanced Process Node
|GPU Dies
|1 (Monolithic)
|1 (Monolithic)
|1 (Monolithic)
|1 (Monolithic)
|1 (Monolithic)
|1 (Monolithic)
|2 (MCM)
|4 (MCM)?
|GPU Cores
|2304
|4096
|4096
|3840
|4096
|7680
|14,080?
|28,160?
|GPU Clock Speed
|1237 MHz
|1000 MHz
|1500 MHz
|1725 MHz
|1800 MHz
|~1500 MHz
|TBA
|TBA
|FP16 Compute
|5.7 TFLOPs
|8.2 TFLOPs
|24.6 TFLOPs
|26.5 TFLOPs
|29.5 TFLOPs
|185 TFLOPs
|TBA
|TBA
|FP32 Compute
|5.7 TFLOPs
|8.2 TFLOPs
|12.3 TFLOPs
|13.3 TFLOPs
|14.7 TFLOPs
|23.1 TFLOPs
|TBA
|TBA
|FP64 Compute
|384 GFLOPs
|512 GFLOPs
|768 GFLOPs
|6.6 TFLOPs
|7.4 TFLOPs
|11.5 TFLOPs
|TBA
|TBA
|VRAM
|16 GB GDDR5
|4 GB HBM1
|16 GB HBM2
|16 GB HBM2
|32 GB HBM2
|32 GB HBM2
|64/128 GB HBM2e?
|TBA
|Memory Clock
|1750 MHz
|500 MHz
|945 MHz
|1000 MHz
|1000 MHz
|1200 MHz
|TBA
|TBA
|Memory Bus
|256-bit bus
|4096-bit bus
|2048-bit bus
|4096-bit bus
|4096-bit bus
|4096-bit bus
|8192-bit
|TBA
|Memory Bandwidth
|224 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|484 GB/s
|1 TB/s
|1 TB/s
|1.23 TB/s
|~2 TB/s?
|TBA
|Form Factor
|Single Slot, Full Length
|Dual Slot, Half Length
|Dual Slot, Full Length
|Dual Slot, Full Length
|Dual Slot, Full Length
|Dual Slot, Full Length
|Dual Slot, Full Length / OAM
|TBA
|Cooling
|Passive Cooling
|Passive Cooling
|Passive Cooling
|Passive Cooling
|Passive Cooling
|Passive Cooling
|Passive Cooling
|TBA
|TDP
|150W
|175W
|300W
|300W
|300W
|300W
|TBA
|TBA
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter