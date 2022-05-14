  ⋮    ⋮  

AMD’s First Exascale APU Rumored To Be Instinct MI300: Powered By Zen 4 CPU Cores & CDNA 3 GPU Cores For Blistering Fast HPC Performance

AMD also seems to be working on its first-generation Exascale APU product, the Instinct MI300, powered by Zen 4 CPU & CDNA 3 GPU cores. The details of this HPC chip have also been leaked over in the latest video by AdoredTV.

AMD Instinct MI300 To Be Red Team's First Exascale APU Product With Zen 4 CPU, CDNA 3 GPU Cores & HBM3 Memory

The first references to AMD's Exascale APU date all the way back to 2013 with more bits and pieces being revealed in the coming year. Back in 2015, the company revealed its plan to offer the EHP, an Exascale Heteorgenous Processor, based on the then-upcoming Zen x86 cores and Greenland GPU with HBM2 memory on a 2.5D interposer. The original plans were eventually scrapped & AMD went on to release its EPYC and Instinct lineup in their own CPU and GPU server segments. Now, AMD is bringing EHP or Exascale APUs back in the form of the next-gen Instinct MI300.

AMD's First Exascale APU, the Instinct MI300, has been leaked and detailed. (Image Credits: AdoredTV)
Once again, the AMD Exascale APU will form a harmony between the company's CPU & GPU IPs, combining the latest Zen 4 CPU cores with the latest CDNA 3 GPU cores. This is said to be the first generation Exascale & Instinct APU. In the slide posted by AdoredTV, it is mentioned that the APU will be taped out by the end of this month which means we can see a potential launch in 2023, the same time the company is expected to unveil its CDNA 3 GPU architecture for the HPC segments.

The first silicon is expected to be in AMD's labs by Q3 2022. The platform itself is regarded as MDC which could mean Multi-Die Chip. In a previous report, it was stated that the APU will carry a new 'Exascale APU mode' and feature support on the SH5 socket which is likely coming in the BGA form factor.

Besides the CPU and GPU IPs, another key driver behind the Instinct MI300 APU would be its HBM3 memory support. Though we still aren't sure of the exact number of dies featured on the EHP APU, Moore's Law is Dead has previously revealed die configurations with 2, 4, and 8 HBM3 dies. The die shot is shown in the slide in the latest leak and also shows at least 6 dies which should be a brand new configuration. It is possible that there are several Instinct MI300 configurations being worked upon with some featuring just the CDNA 3 GPU dies and APU designs with both Zen 4 & CDNA3 IPs.

So it looks like we are definitely going to see the Exascale APUs in action after almost a decade of wait. The Instinct MI300 is definitely aiming to revolutionize the HPC space with insane amounts of performance never seen before and with core and packaging technologies that are going to be a revolution for the tech industry. The chip will be competing against NVIDIA's Grace+Hopper Super Chip and Intel's Ponte Vecchio HPC accelerators next year.

AMD Radeon Instinct Accelerators 2020

Accelerator NameAMD Instinct MI300AMD Instinct MI250XAMD Instinct MI250AMD Instinct MI210AMD Instinct MI100AMD Radeon Instinct MI60AMD Radeon Instinct MI50AMD Radeon Instinct MI25AMD Radeon Instinct MI8AMD Radeon Instinct MI6
CPU ArchitectureZen 4 (Exascale APU)N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
GPU ArchitectureTBA (CDNA 3)Aldebaran (CDNA 2)Aldebaran (CDNA 2)Aldebaran (CDNA 2)Arcturus (CDNA 1)Vega 20Vega 20Vega 10Fiji XTPolaris 10
GPU Process Node5nm+6nm6nm6nm6nm7nm FinFET7nm FinFET7nm FinFET14nm FinFET28nm14nm FinFET
GPU Chiplets4 (MCM / 3D Stacked)
1 (Per Die)		2 (MCM)
1 (Per Die)		2 (MCM)
1 (Per Die)		2 (MCM)
1 (Per Die)		1 (Monolithic)1 (Monolithic)1 (Monolithic)1 (Monolithic)1 (Monolithic)1 (Monolithic)
GPU Cores28,160?14,08013,3126656768040963840409640962304
GPU Clock SpeedTBA1700 MHz1700 MHz1700 MHz1500 MHz1800 MHz1725 MHz1500 MHz1000 MHz1237 MHz
FP16 ComputeTBA383 TOPs362 TOPs181 TOPs185 TFLOPs29.5 TFLOPs26.5 TFLOPs24.6 TFLOPs8.2 TFLOPs5.7 TFLOPs
FP32 ComputeTBA95.7 TFLOPs90.5 TFLOPs45.3 TFLOPs23.1 TFLOPs14.7 TFLOPs13.3 TFLOPs12.3 TFLOPs8.2 TFLOPs5.7 TFLOPs
FP64 ComputeTBA47.9 TFLOPs45.3 TFLOPs22.6 TFLOPs11.5 TFLOPs7.4 TFLOPs6.6 TFLOPs768 GFLOPs512 GFLOPs384 GFLOPs
VRAM192 GB HBM3?128 GB HBM2e128 GB HBM2e64 GB HBM2e32 GB HBM232 GB HBM216 GB HBM216 GB HBM24 GB HBM116 GB GDDR5
Memory ClockTBA3.2 Gbps3.2 Gbps3.2 Gbps1200 MHz1000 MHz1000 MHz945 MHz500 MHz1750 MHz
Memory Bus8192-bit8192-bit8192-bit4096-bit4096-bit bus4096-bit bus4096-bit bus2048-bit bus4096-bit bus256-bit bus
Memory BandwidthTBA3.2 TB/s3.2 TB/s1.6 TB/s1.23 TB/s1 TB/s1 TB/s484 GB/s512 GB/s224 GB/s
Form FactorOAMOAMOAMDual Slot CardDual Slot, Full LengthDual Slot, Full LengthDual Slot, Full LengthDual Slot, Full LengthDual Slot, Half LengthSingle Slot, Full Length
CoolingPassive CoolingPassive CoolingPassive CoolingPassive CoolingPassive CoolingPassive CoolingPassive CoolingPassive CoolingPassive CoolingPassive Cooling
TDP~600W560W500W300W300W300W300W300W175W150W

