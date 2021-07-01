AMD FSR Successfully Implemented in GTA V Thanks to Clever Mod

AMD FSR, the FidelityFX Super Resolution spatial upscaling technique, has been among Wccftech's most covered topics in the past month. Many game developers already pointed out the ease of integration, but no one - perhaps not even AMD - could imagine how quickly modders would be able to add it to existing games.

The first example comes from NarutoUA, who managed to replace Grand Theft Auto V's internal upscaler with FSR without even having access to the open source code, which AMD still has to share publicly. You can download the mod from this page; just follow the installation guide below to try it yourself.

Installation: Get the latest release Copy d3d11.dll and gta5_fsr.ini to Grand Theft Auto V root folder (e.g. \Steam\steamapps\common\Grand Theft Auto V) Go to ingame settings Advanced Graphics Settings and set Frame scaling mode : 0.5x - Performance Mode

0.667x - Balanced Mode

0.75x - Quality Mode

0.883x - Ultra Quality Mode Check gta5_fsr.ini file if you need more control over mod settings Compatibility: ENB FiveM RAGE.MP ✔️1 ❓ ❓ Rename this mod d3d11.dll to d3d11_fsr.dll and edit enblocal.ini file: [PROXY] EnableProxyLibrary=true InitProxyFunctions=true ProxyLibrary=d3d11_fsr.dll

NarutoUA also provided a gameplay video. As you can see below, FSR provides a much sharper image than the original upscaling method of Grand Theft Auto V.

This looks like it's only the beginning of fan-made implementations of AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution. Most games these days offer a built-in resolution scaling feature, which could be replaced in a similar way for better results. We'll surely keep an eye out for these mods and fan projects.

Granted, a native implementation will most likely be better, and many developers already pledged their support to AMD's FSR; we'll have more on that shortly. Meanwhile, NVIDIA continues to expand and improve its Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) image reconstruction technique, with an Ultra Quality mode discovered (albeit non-functional as of yet) just yesterday in the Unreal Engine 5 documentation.