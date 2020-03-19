AMD Expresses Commitment To Partners Through COVID-19 Pandemic

To our valued partners, Like all of you, AMD is working diligently to navigate the uncertainty of COVID-19. We are continuously monitoring and assessing the situation and have taken the necessary steps to maintain business continuity while protecting the health and safety of our employees, customers and communities. We remain committed to being a strong and dependable partner to you and your teams as this dynamic situation unfolds. AMD possesses a world-class global supply chain. Over the last five years we’ve established a track record of excellence in execution and we are well positioned today to continue to execute well through these unprecedented times. As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, we will continue to make adjustments and mitigate the impact on our global operations. We’re staying very close to you, our partners, to make sure we’re doing all that we can to support the evolving demand environment and your priorities. We take great pride in the fact that, together with you our partners, we provide technology and products that are needed now more than ever. Today, people are working safely and productively at home on AMD-powered laptops, using services running on AMD-powered servers, and searching for medical breakthroughs on AMD-powered supercomputers. We don’t take this responsibility lightly. We continue to keep the health and safety of our employees, and those of our partners, as the top priority. We are following guidelines from local government and public health authorities around the world and implementing best practices to keep our operations running effectively. We will stay focused on delivering on our commitments to you. We will communicate frequently and transparently so that as an ecosystem, we can manage our businesses well. Please do not hesitate to reach out to your local AMD team with any questions or concerns. We’re in this together and are confident in our shared resilience. Thank you for your partnership.