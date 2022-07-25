Menu
AMD Expands Research & Development To New York With The Creation of New CPU Design Center

Jason R. Wilson
Jul 25, 2022

Recently, AMD witnessed its sales increase dramatically, which has caused the company to rethink the budget for its Research and Development department, which sees millions of dollars each quarter. AMD's R&D department assists the company in further discovering and innovating its company's core products and new technologies. The company is now looking to hire another large set of new employees for a unique CPU design center in New York which will be focusing on next-gen processor design.

AMD creates a new CPU Design Center in New York to assist with hiring CPU developers and GPU design teams

Mike Evans of AMD posted a screenshot to give the public and potential hires a general idea of the positions available on the AMD website. The entries for AMD's CPU section seek to employ several verification engineers, a CPU core performance architect, and a senior Infinity Fabric verification engineer. Given the diversity and nature of those positions, we might be looking at establishing another R&D site ready to expand and extend into the future.

AMD's CPU side is hiring as well- they're even building an entirely new site in Poughkeepsie, NY.

— Mike Evans of AMD on Twitter

Listings of open positions at AMD's new design center in New York. Source: Mike Evans, on Twitter

During the last several years, AMD was highly successful with the Ryzen client-based and data center-based EPYC processors. AMD's research and development departments saw increasing budget costs, surpassing $1 billion in 2016 to $2.8 billion by 2021. Since the most significant percentage of sales is funneled into research and development expenses, it allows the company to produce further assistance in creating new hardware and software advancements.

AMD's Expenditures on R&D in millions of US dollars over twenty years (2001 to 2021). Image source: Statista via Tom's Hardware.

With AMD funneling technology from the acquisition of Xilinx, the upcoming anticipated release of the company's new RDNA 3 architecture for their graphics processor lines, heavy focus on open-source transparency and compatibility, their upcoming Zen4 series processors, along with the high success rate over the last years, NVIDIA and Intel may need to rethink strategies to keep up with their current highly successful rival.

News Sources: Tom', s Hardware, Mike Evans (Twitter), Statista

