AMD EPYC Milan-X Server CPUs Listed With Preliminary Pricing – Flagship 64 Core EPYC 7773X For Over $10,000 US

Just a day after they were spotted, AMD's EPYC Milan-X CPUs have now appeared in a retail listing at Zones (via Momomo_US). The retailer has listed down several next-generation server SKUs with their preliminary pricing which, to be honest, looks very attractive compared to the standard Milan prices listed by the same retailer.

AMD EPYC Milan-X Server CPUs Listing With Preliminary Prices - Include 64 Core, 32 Core, 24 Core & 16 Core 'X' SKUs

The AMD EPYC Milan-X Server CPU lineup will be powered by the same Zen 3 cores that power the current EPYC 7003 lineup but the main difference for the EPYC 7003X lineup is going to be the fact that they will utilize high-bandwidth SRAM cache, fused directly on top of the Zen 3 CCD. This 3D V-Cache technology has already been confirmed for upcoming Ryzen Desktop CPUs based on the Zen 3 core architecture and AMD is also bringing it to the server segment.

The retailer has listed down four AMD EPYC Milan-X server processors which aren't anything new since we already saw them along with their OPN code yesterday. But we do get to know the core configuration for each variant which wasn't that hard to guess but it goes like this: the EPYC 7773X features 64 cores and 128 threads, the EPYC 7573X features 32 cores and 128 threads, the EPYC 7473X features 24 cores and 48 threads while the EPYC 7373X features 16 cores and 32 threads. The models along with their OPN codes are:

No other specification is listed but we also get to see preliminary pricing on these chips. It looks like we are getting really close to the launch of AMD's EPYC Milan-X lineup which is listed much earlier than the Ryzen consumer parts. The flagship EPYC 7773X has a price of $10,476.99 US which is 11% higher than what the same retailer is asking for the EPYC 7763X, the current flagship 64 core Milan CPU. The EPYC 7573X is listed for $6654.99 US which is a 55% increase in pricing over the 32 core EPYC 7543, the EPYC 7473X is listed for $4643.99 US which is a 2x increase over the EPYC 7443 24 core chip and the EPYC 7343X is listed for $5595.99 US which is a 3x increase over the 16 core EPYC 7343.

AMD EPYC Milan-X 7003X Server CPU (Preliminary) Specs:

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock LLC (3D SRAM) L3 Cache L2 Cache TDP Price (Retailer) Price (MSRP) AMD EPYC 7773X 64 / 128 TBA TBA Yes (Amount TBD) 256 MB 32 MB 280W (cTDP 225W Down / 280W Up) $10,476.99 US TBA AMD EPYC 7763 64 / 128 2.45 GHz 3.500 GHz N/A 256 MB 32 MB 280W (cTDP 225W Down / 280W Up) $9424.99 US $7890 US AMD EPYC 7573X 32 / 64 TBA TBA Yes (Amount TBD) 256 MB 32 MB 225W (cTDP 225W Down / 240W Up) $6654.99 US TBA AMD EPYC 7543 32 / 64 2.80 GHz 3.700 GHz N/A 256 MB 32 MB 225W (cTDP 225W Down / 240W Up) $4291.99 US $3761 US AMD EPYC 7473X 24 / 48 TBA TBA Yes (Amount TBD) 128 MB 12 MB 200W (cTDP 165W Down / 200W Up) $4643.99 US TBA AMD EPYC 7443 24 / 48 2.85 GHz 4.000 GHz N/A 128 MB 12 MB 200W (cTDP 165W Down / 200W Up) $2293.99 US $2010 US AMD EPYC 7373X 16 / 32 TBA TBA Yes (Amount TBD) 128 MB 8 MB 190W (cTDP 165W Down / 200W Up) $5595.99 US TBA AMD EPYC 7343 16 / 32 3.20 GHz 3.900 GHz N/A 128 MB 8 MB 190W (cTDP 165W Down / 200W Up) $1784.99 US $1565 US

You can see how the pricing inflates tremendously with each lower-tier we go. This is an easy way to tell that these are not final prices and MSRP would be much closer to existing Milan SKUs but it looks like we can expect a small price hike due to the more advanced chiplet stacking technology that is featured on AMD's EPYC Milan-X 7003X line of processors.

A single 3D V-Cache stack would incorporate 64 MB of L3 cache that sits on top of the TSV's already featured on existing Zen 3 CCD's. The cache will add upon the existing 32 MB of L3 cache for a total of 96 MB per CCD. AMD also stated that the V-Cache stack can go up to 8-hi which means a single CCD can technically offer up to 512 MB of L3 cache in addition to the 32 MB cache per Zen 3 CCD. So with a 64 MB of L3 cache, you can technically get up to 768 MB of L3 cache (8 3D V-Cache CCD stacks = 512 MB) which will be a mammoth increase in cache size.

3D V-Cache could just be one aspect of the EPYC Milan-X lineup. AMD might introduce faster clocks as 7nm continues to mature and we can see much faster performance from these stacked chips. It is also interesting that the OPN codes for these processors are ready which means that a launch by late 2022 is highly likely which would mean Milan-X might be the first chip to introduce 3D V-Cache. Expect more information in the coming months.