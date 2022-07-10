Menu
Company

AMD EPYC Genoa Server CPU & SP5 Socket With Heatsink Gets Close Up Shots, Massive Chip With Massive Performance

Jason R. Wilson
Jul 10, 2022

AMD's EPYC Genoa 9000 CPUs and the accompanying SP5 socket with its heatsink have been pictured once again. The next-gen EPYC lineup is going to feature a monstrous amount of performance packed under the hood with up to 96 cores and 400W TDPs as disclosed within specifications that leaked a few days ago.

AMD EPYC Genoa 9000 CPU With Zen 4 Cores & SP5 Socket With Heatsink Pictured - Big, Badass, and Blazing Fast Server Chip

The AMD EPYC Genoa 9000 CPUs feature support for new memory and new capabilities. In the most recent details from the company, reports state that the SP5 platform will also introduce a brand new socket, featuring a massive 6096 pins arranged in the LGA socket format. This processor will be AMD's most significant socket design, adding 2002 pins more than the current LGA 4094 socket set.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
Intel & AMD Inside The Same PC! Yep, The DG1 Graphics Card Has Been Made To Run on An AMD Ryzen PC
amd-epyc-genoa-sp5-zen4-1
amd-epyc-genoa-sp5-zen4-5
2 of 9

For AMD to access those 96 cores, the company has to cramp more cores into its EPYC Genoa CPU package. AMD will achieve this by incorporating up to 12 CCDs. Each CCD will offer eight cores based on the new upcoming Zen 4 architecture. That aligns with the expanded socket size and could be witnessing a considerable CPU interposer — much more prominent than current EPYC CPUs. The processor is reported to feature a 320W TDP which can be configurable to up to 400W.

AMD EPYC Milan Zen 3 vs EPYC Genoa Zen 4 Size Comparisons:

CPU NameAMD EPYC MilanAMD EPYC Genoa
Process NodeTSMC 7nmTSMC 5nm
Core ArchitectureZen 3Zen 4
Zen CCD Die Size80mm272mm2
Zen IOD Die Size416mm2397mm2
Substrate (Package) AreaTBD5428mm2
Socket Area4410mm26080mm2
Socket NameLGA 4094LGA 6096
Max Socket TDP450W700W

Photos of the socket have been seen before online, but the new designs showcase at a much higher resolution in the recent photo set. Likewise, we also see a picture of the SP5 heatsink that will be attached with up to eight Torx screws.

amd-epyc-genoa-sp5-zen4-4
amd-epyc-genoa-sp5-zen4-2
2 of 9

The next-gen data center AMD EPYC Genoa CPUs will launch in Q4 2022 and is anticipated to show before rival Intel reveals the mass production of its Xeon Sapphire Rapids. It is also reported that both AMD and Intel processors have been available to select customers for premature deployment and testing.

News Sources: Twitter, Reddit, VideoCardz

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order