AMD EPYC Genoa Server CPU & SP5 Socket With Heatsink Gets Close Up Shots, Massive Chip With Massive Performance

AMD's EPYC Genoa 9000 CPUs and the accompanying SP5 socket with its heatsink have been pictured once again. The next-gen EPYC lineup is going to feature a monstrous amount of performance packed under the hood with up to 96 cores and 400W TDPs as disclosed within specifications that leaked a few days ago.

AMD EPYC Genoa 9000 CPU With Zen 4 Cores & SP5 Socket With Heatsink Pictured - Big, Badass, and Blazing Fast Server Chip

The AMD EPYC Genoa 9000 CPUs feature support for new memory and new capabilities. In the most recent details from the company, reports state that the SP5 platform will also introduce a brand new socket, featuring a massive 6096 pins arranged in the LGA socket format. This processor will be AMD's most significant socket design, adding 2002 pins more than the current LGA 4094 socket set.

For AMD to access those 96 cores, the company has to cramp more cores into its EPYC Genoa CPU package. AMD will achieve this by incorporating up to 12 CCDs. Each CCD will offer eight cores based on the new upcoming Zen 4 architecture. That aligns with the expanded socket size and could be witnessing a considerable CPU interposer — much more prominent than current EPYC CPUs. The processor is reported to feature a 320W TDP which can be configurable to up to 400W.

AMD EPYC Milan Zen 3 vs EPYC Genoa Zen 4 Size Comparisons:

CPU Name AMD EPYC Milan AMD EPYC Genoa Process Node TSMC 7nm TSMC 5nm Core Architecture Zen 3 Zen 4 Zen CCD Die Size 80mm2 72mm2 Zen IOD Die Size 416mm2 397mm2 Substrate (Package) Area TBD 5428mm2 Socket Area 4410mm2 6080mm2 Socket Name LGA 4094 LGA 6096 Max Socket TDP 450W 700W

Photos of the socket have been seen before online, but the new designs showcase at a much higher resolution in the recent photo set. Likewise, we also see a picture of the SP5 heatsink that will be attached with up to eight Torx screws.

The next-gen data center AMD EPYC Genoa CPUs will launch in Q4 2022 and is anticipated to show before rival Intel reveals the mass production of its Xeon Sapphire Rapids. It is also reported that both AMD and Intel processors have been available to select customers for premature deployment and testing.

