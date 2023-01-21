AMD EPYC 9654 “Genoa” Is Now The Fastest CPU On PassMark, 30% Faster Than Previous Fastest

AMD EPYC Genoa CPUs have landed on the PassMark performance database and the top EPYC 9654 chip has secured the top spot, beating the previous record holder by 30%.

AMD EPYC 9654 "Genoa" CPU Is The New King of The Hill In The PassMark CPU Benchmark

AMD launched its EPYC 9004 "Genoa" CPU lineup back in November 2022, featuring up to 96 cores based on the 5nm Zen 4 core architecture and new features incorporated within them. Leading the pack was the EPYC 9654, a 96-core and 192-thread juggernaut with a boost clock of up to 3.7 GHz, 384 MB of L3 cache, and a TDP of up to 400W. This chip can be configured in 1P and 2P servers and comes with all the latest I/O support you can expect like 8-channel DDR5-4800 memory and 128 PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes.

This chip has been giving Intel's flagship, the Sapphire Rapids Xeon 8490H, a very hard time but now, the chip has a new benchmark where it has secured dominance and that's PassMark. We have seen gen-over-gen how both AMD and Intel have taken top positions in this benchmark but Intel has mostly in the single-threaded benchmarks while AMD has asserted full dominance in the multi-threaded benchmarks with its Threadripper and EPYC chips.

Now a few months after launch, the AMD EPYC 9654 "Genoa" CPU has now become the fastest chip in this benchmark, securing 124,119 points. This is the first CPU to break the 100K barrier & beats the previous record holder, the Threadripper PRO 5995WX by 30% which is huge. The EPYC CPU does feature 50% more cores but it also features lower clock speeds compared to the Threadripper offers. Hence a 30% increase is very respectable.

The difference increases when you compare to the older EPYC Milan parts with the EPYC Genoa CPU securing a 35-45% lead. Now, this kind of multi-threaded performance is just the tip of the iceberg. AMD also plans to unveil its 4th Gen Threadripper CPUs this year which might end up with up to 96 cores. If that's the case, then we can see a Threadripper 7000 CPU offering up to 50% or even higher performance compared to its predecessor which will be quite epic to witness.

It will also be interesting to see how well Intel fares with its upcoming Xeon Workstation CPUs that are expected to be announced next month. It will be a return to the workstation segment by both red and blue camps & we can't wait to see them in action.

News Source: Hardware.info