AMD EPYC 9000 Genoa 96 Core & 32 Core CPUs Show Up In Benchmarks, Strong Single-Threaded Gain Despite ES Clocks

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 16, 2022
AMD EPYC 9654 96-Core "Zen 4" CPU Pictured, Genoa Expected To Launch Alongside Ryzen 7000 "Raphael" Chips 1

AMD's next-generation EPYC 9000 "Genoa" CPUs with 96 and 32 cores have shown up within the Geekbench 5 benchmark database. The upcoming processors are expected to offer a huge uplift for server applications when they launch later this year,

AMD EPYC 9000 "Genoa" CPUs With 96 & 32 Zen 4 Cores Spotted In Geekbench Benchmark, Show Impressive Single-Threaded Performance

The AMD EPYC 9000 "Genoa" CPUs that were spotted include the 96 Core "100-000000997-01" and the 32 Core "100-000000897-03". Both CPUs are engineering samples that were tested on a socket SP5 platform in a 2-Way configuration. This gives us a total of 192 cores for the 96-Core part and 64 cores for the 32-core part, respectively. The 192-core platform was running a total of 768 GB DDR5 memory while the 64-core platform was running a total of 640 GB DDR5 memory.

As for the clock speeds, the AMD EPYC 9000 "Genoa" 96-core CPU is rated at a base clock of 3.51 GHz and the 32-core part is rated at a base clock of 3.61 GHz however both chips only maxed out till 3.5 GHz and it looks like the all-core frequency operation may not be working correctly due to a poor multi-threaded score which we will talk about in a bit. The platform these were tested on is a Sugon OEM design. Lastly, we have the configurations where the 96-core CPU is equipped with 12 chiplets, each packing 16 MB of L3 cache per CCD and 96 MB of L2 cache for a total of 288 MB while the 32-core CPU is equipped with four chiplets with 16 MB of L3 cache and 32 MB of L2 cache for a total of 96 MB cache.

AMD's Zen 4 CPUs are expected to carry 32 MB of L3 cache per CCD (Core Complex Die) so 16 MB per core should be a misreporting by the Geekbench software or these could be early samples with half the L3 cache enabled for use.

amd-epyc-9000-genoa-cpu-32-core-es
amd-epyc-9000-genoa-cpu-96-core-es
Coming to the benchmarks, the 96-Core AMD EPYC 9000 "Genoa" CPU scores 1464 points in single-threaded and 19834 points in the multi-threaded benchmarks. The 32-Core model scores a total of 1444 points in single-threaded and 35329 points in multi-threaded benchmarks. The fact that the 32-core CPU scores less than the 96-core model in the same multi-threaded benchmark is showing that the all-core utilization is very poor for these engineering samples however at the same time, the single-core performance looks very solid.

AMD EPYC 9000 "Genoa" CPU Benchmarks (Geekbench 5 ST)
Single-Core
0
400
800
1200
1600
2000
2400
0
400
800
1200
1600
2000
2400
EPYC 9000 64-Core
EPYC 9000 32-Core
EPYC 7773X
Xeon Platinum 8380 (40 Cores @ 2.3 GHz)
Xeon Platinum 8480+ (56 Cores @ 2.0 GHz)

In addition to these benchmarks, YuuKi_AnS has also posted a new benchmark of the AMD EPYC 9654 (96-core) CPU, also in a 2-Way configuration. He reports that the platform was also being underutilized and less than one CPU was active throughout the tests. The chip with a TDP of 360 Watts ran at 83C with an industrial fan spinning at 22000 RPM. The all-core frequency is rated at 3.65 GHz but the chip never got to show its full potential. The only real metric we can use is once again the single-threaded score where the chip scored 687.1 points in CPU-z AVX-512 single-core test.

AMD EPYC 9000 "Genoa" CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z AVX-512 ST)
Single-Core
0
200
400
600
800
1000
1200
0
200
400
600
800
1000
1200
EPYC 9654 (ES)
EPYC 7763
EPYC 7773X

The single-core performance looks really great here and we will be able to see some real beast of results from the family as we get closer to launch. We have already seen a partial 128 core / 256 thread configuration defeating all of the current-gen server chips so a 192 core and 384 thread dual-socket configuration is going to shatter some world records for sure. The AMD EPYC 9000 Genoa CPU lineup is expected to enter servers in the next few months.

AMD EPYC 9000 Genoa CPU SKUs 'Preliminary' Specs:

CPU NameCores / ThreadsL3 CacheClock SpeedsTDPState
EPYC 966496/192384 MB2.25-2.x GHz400WES
EPYC 9654P96/192384 MB2.0-2.15 GHz360WProduction Ready
EPYC 953464/128256 MB2.3-2.4 GHz280WProduction Ready
EPYC 9454P48/96256 MB2.25-2.35 GHz290WProduction Ready
EPYC 945448/96256 MB2.25-2.35 GHz290WProduction Ready
EPYC 9354P32/64256 MB2.75-2.85 GHz280WProduction Ready
EPYC 935432/64256 MB2.75-2.85 GHz280WProduction Ready
EPYC 933432/64128 MB2.3-2.5 GHz210WProduction Ready
EPYC 9274F24/48256 MB3.4-3.6 GHz320WProduction Ready
EPYC 925424/48128 MB2.4-2.5 GHz200WProduction Ready
EPYC 922424/4864 MB2.15-2.25 GHz200WProduction Ready
EPYC 9174F16/32256 MB3.6-3.8 GHz320WProduction Ready
EPYC 912416/3264 MB2.6-2.7 GHz200WProduction Ready
EPYC 9000 (ES)96/192384 MB2.0-2.15 GHz320-400WES
EPYC 9000 (ES)84/168384 MB2.0 GHz290WES
EPYC 9000 (ES)64/128256 MB2.5-2.65 GHz320-400WES
EPYC 9000 (ES)48/96256 MB3.2-3.4 GHz360WES
EPYC 9000 (ES)32/64256 MB3.2-3.4 GHz320WES
EPYC 9000 (ES)32/64256 MB2.7-2.85 GHz260WES

News Source: Benchleaks (1), (2)

