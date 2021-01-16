AMD EPYC 7543 ‘Milan’ Server CPU With 32 Zen 3 Cores & 3.7 GHz Clocks Benchmarked, Huge Single-Threaded Performance Increase
The latest AMD EPYC 7543 'Milan' Server CPU benchmarks have leaked out and showcase a huge single-core performance jump. Benchmarks for the same CPU also leaked out a while ago and we saw the 32 chip delivering performance on par with dual Intel Xeon CPUs that featured 56 cores & 112 threads.
The benchmarks are once again from a 1P (single-socket) server running the AMD EPYC 7543 CPU which is part of the 3rd Gen Milan lineup. The Milan lineup is based on the Zen 3 architecture and features a new core/cache configuration. The Wiwynn SV302A-U is a 1U rack that comes equipped with a total of 384 GB of DDR4 memory.
The AMD EPYC 7543 CPU features the Zen 3 core architecture and is comprised of 32 cores and 64 threads. As for clock speeds, the chip has a rated base clock of 2.80 GHz and boosts up to 3.70 GHz which is quite a respectable clock rate for the processor. Based on the clocks, we can assume that this part will have a TDP close to 200W. The CPU also features 256 MB of L3 cache and 16 MB of L2 cache. It confirms that the chip is actually making use of 8 CCD's instead of four. The four CCD 32 core part would be configured for a different SKU with 128 MB of L3 cache.
AMD EPYC Milan 3rd Gen Server CPU Lineup (Preliminary):
|CPU Name
|Cores / Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|L3 Cache
|L2 Cache
|TDP
|AMD EPYC 7763
|64 / 128
|2.45 GHz
|3.50 GHz
|256 MB
|32 MB
|280W
|AMD EPYC 7663
|48 / 96
|TBA
|TBA
|256 MB
|24 MB
|TBA
|AMD EPYC 7643
|48 / 96
|2.30 GHz
|3.60 GHz
|256 MB
|24 MB
|225W
|AMD EPYC 7713
|64 / 128
|2.00 GHz
|3.70 GHz
|256 MB
|32 MB
|225W
|AMD EPYC 75F3
|32 / 64
|2.95 GHz
|4.00 GHz
|256 MB
|32 MB
|280W
|AMD EPYC 7543
|32 / 64
|2.80 GHz
|3.70 GHz
|256 MB
|32 MB
|225W
|AMD EPYC 7513
|32 / 64
|2.60 GHz
|3.65 GHz
|128 MB
|16 MB
|200W
|AMD EPYC 7443
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|AMD EPYC 74F3
|24 / 48
|3.20 GHz
|4.00 GHz
|256 MB
|12 MB
|240W
|AMD EPYC 7413
|24 / 48
|2.65 GHz
|3.60 GHz
|128 MB
|16 MB
|180W
|AMD EPYC 7343
|16 / 32
|3.20 GHz
|3.90 GHz
|128 MB
|8 MB
|190W
|AMD EPYC 7313
|16 / 32
|3.00 GHz
|3.70 GHz
|128 MB
|16 MB
|155W
|AMD EPYC 72F3
|8 / 16
|3.70 GHz
|4.10 GHz
|256 MB
|4 MB
|180W
Looking at the performance numbers, the AMD EPYC 7543 was able to score 1343 points in single-core and 25909 points in multi-core tests. Do note that the multi-core performance is a bit lacking versus the Intel Xeon parts we will be using for comparison but that's mostly due to the fact that the benchmark makes use of AVX-512 speedup which gives the Intel CPUs an advantage so we will be primarily focusing on the single-core performance.
Versus its predecessor, the EPYC 7542, AMD's EPYC 7543 scores a 37% lead in single-core and a 2x increase in multi-core tests. These numbers are taken from the average results for the EPYC 7542 within Geekbench 5 database. Moving to the Intel Xeon parts, the chip scores a 25-30% lead over the Xeon Gold 6246R (32 Core Dual) & Xeon 6254 (36 core Dual) in single-core tests. The CPU also manages a 20% lead over the Xeon Gold 6258R which boosts up to 4.0 GHz.
So in apples to apple comparison, the AMD EPYC Milan CPUs will have a tremendously higher lead and we are just taking general performance without mentioning the better performance/value and perf per watt which would translate to lower TCO when building a Milan server. AMD also showed benchmarks of its 32 Core Milan server CPU which was 68% faster than a comparable Xeon Gold platform in their recent CES 2021 keynote, you can read more about that here.
