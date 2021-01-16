The latest AMD EPYC 7543 'Milan' Server CPU benchmarks have leaked out and showcase a huge single-core performance jump. Benchmarks for the same CPU also leaked out a while ago and we saw the 32 chip delivering performance on par with dual Intel Xeon CPUs that featured 56 cores & 112 threads.

AMD EPYC 7543 'Milan' 32 Core / 64 Thread CPU Benchmarked, Up To 3.70 GHz Clocks & Huge Single-Thread Performance Jump

The benchmarks are once again from a 1P (single-socket) server running the AMD EPYC 7543 CPU which is part of the 3rd Gen Milan lineup. The Milan lineup is based on the Zen 3 architecture and features a new core/cache configuration. The Wiwynn SV302A-U is a 1U rack that comes equipped with a total of 384 GB of DDR4 memory.

The AMD EPYC 7543 CPU features the Zen 3 core architecture and is comprised of 32 cores and 64 threads. As for clock speeds, the chip has a rated base clock of 2.80 GHz and boosts up to 3.70 GHz which is quite a respectable clock rate for the processor. Based on the clocks, we can assume that this part will have a TDP close to 200W. The CPU also features 256 MB of L3 cache and 16 MB of L2 cache. It confirms that the chip is actually making use of 8 CCD's instead of four. The four CCD 32 core part would be configured for a different SKU with 128 MB of L3 cache.

AMD EPYC Milan 3rd Gen Server CPU Lineup (Preliminary):

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache L2 Cache TDP AMD EPYC 7763 64 / 128 2.45 GHz 3.50 GHz 256 MB 32 MB 280W AMD EPYC 7663 48 / 96 TBA TBA 256 MB 24 MB TBA AMD EPYC 7643 48 / 96 2.30 GHz 3.60 GHz 256 MB 24 MB 225W AMD EPYC 7713 64 / 128 2.00 GHz 3.70 GHz 256 MB 32 MB 225W AMD EPYC 75F3 32 / 64 2.95 GHz 4.00 GHz 256 MB 32 MB 280W AMD EPYC 7543 32 / 64 2.80 GHz 3.70 GHz 256 MB 32 MB 225W AMD EPYC 7513 32 / 64 2.60 GHz 3.65 GHz 128 MB 16 MB 200W AMD EPYC 7443 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA AMD EPYC 74F3 24 / 48 3.20 GHz 4.00 GHz 256 MB 12 MB 240W AMD EPYC 7413 24 / 48 2.65 GHz 3.60 GHz 128 MB 16 MB 180W AMD EPYC 7343 16 / 32 3.20 GHz 3.90 GHz 128 MB 8 MB 190W AMD EPYC 7313 16 / 32 3.00 GHz 3.70 GHz 128 MB 16 MB 155W AMD EPYC 72F3 8 / 16 3.70 GHz 4.10 GHz 256 MB 4 MB 180W

Looking at the performance numbers, the AMD EPYC 7543 was able to score 1343 points in single-core and 25909 points in multi-core tests. Do note that the multi-core performance is a bit lacking versus the Intel Xeon parts we will be using for comparison but that's mostly due to the fact that the benchmark makes use of AVX-512 speedup which gives the Intel CPUs an advantage so we will be primarily focusing on the single-core performance.

Versus its predecessor, the EPYC 7542, AMD's EPYC 7543 scores a 37% lead in single-core and a 2x increase in multi-core tests. These numbers are taken from the average results for the EPYC 7542 within Geekbench 5 database. Moving to the Intel Xeon parts, the chip scores a 25-30% lead over the Xeon Gold 6246R (32 Core Dual) & Xeon 6254 (36 core Dual) in single-core tests. The CPU also manages a 20% lead over the Xeon Gold 6258R which boosts up to 4.0 GHz.

So in apples to apple comparison, the AMD EPYC Milan CPUs will have a tremendously higher lead and we are just taking general performance without mentioning the better performance/value and perf per watt which would translate to lower TCO when building a Milan server. AMD also showed benchmarks of its 32 Core Milan server CPU which was 68% faster than a comparable Xeon Gold platform in their recent CES 2021 keynote, you can read more about that here.

