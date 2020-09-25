AMD Confirms Volume For Radeon RX 6000 Graphics Card Launch

AMD's Frank Azor, Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions, has confirmed that AMD's RX 6000 series will have ample supply at launch for everyone. The company has been teasing their RX 6000 series launch for quite some time (the most recent being the Fortnite demo) and the new graphics cards are expected to hard launch on October 28 - just over a month from now.

AMD teases: Radeon RX 6000 series hard launching on October 28 with ample supply

When a company like AMD or NVIDIA announces a launch there is always a chance that it will turn out to be just a paper launch or a soft launch. The former is just an announcement with market availability coming later and the latter is a launch with only a limited supply available. In NVIDIA's case, the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 graphics cards were out of stock very quickly after launch - which indicates a less than ideal launch supply. This is something that Tweaktown's Anthony predicted as well and I can confirm and add more details from our own sources later on in this article.

I look forward to taking your $10 🙂 — Frank Azor (@AzorFrank) September 24, 2020

A frustrated user on twitter wondered whether AMD's October 28 launch would turn out to be another paper launch as well and Frank quickly replied. He was willing to take the user's bet (for a solid 10 bucks) that AMD's launch would be a paper one. Frank is an incredibly passionate guy (you can read our exclusive interview with him here) and we love the changes we are seeing with transparency and public messaging over at AMD.

This also acts as confirmation of two things: 1) this is not a paper launch and 2) the company clearly expects to have way more supply available for users than NVIDIA's RTX 30 series. In other words, they are very heavily hinting at a hard launch. Keep in mind we might see some supply bottlenecks happen or logistical delays with shipments that last a week or two but from what I am reading, gamers can expect to get their hands on Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs fairly easily. Assuming the budding ETH-mining comeback doesn't have something to say about it.

If you are wondering with what is happening over at NVIDIA then I have some juicy details for you. NVIDIA is actually doing the right thing for its shareholders. See, yields for the initial few batches of the Samsung 8nm node are lower than expected and expensive. The company expects the yields (and therefore prices for wafers) to significantly improve in the coming months. To protect its shareholders, the company has been cautious about its orders of the first few batches and has placed significantly higher volume orders for later batches. We expect the bulk orders to start hitting before the holiday season (assuming, once again, that miners don't gobble it all up of course).

What we know about AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs so far

We have had some pretty reliable leaks on the RX 6000 series and the specifications are apparently the following: The Navi 21 based Radeon RX 6900 XT will have 16GB of vRAM while the Navi 22 powered GPU (which might be called the RX 6800 XT or the RX 6700 XT) will have 12 GB of vRAM. Basically, both tiers of cards are going to have more memory than the RTX 3080. Please keep in mind that while the GPU type (Navi 21/22 etc) and the vRAM configurations have been more or less confirmed, the nomenclature could shift slightly depending on what AMD wants.

The RX 6000 series flagship: the RX 6900 XT (aka big Navi) is a dual-slot card whose design has already been teased by the company. The reference design has an LED-lit Radeon logo and blows air out the side instead of out the back. The card will feature a dual 8-pin connector, USB Type C, a single HDMI connection and two DisplayPort connections. The fan design is a triple axial-tech fan with a large aluminum heatsink cooling all the internals. The cooling design is definitely a step up from the last generation and should allow for a card that runs cooler without compromising any performance. It also features a backplate along with a retention bracket.

The AMD Radeon RX 6800/6700 series on the other hand will feature a white-black aesthetic (on the reference design) and will be a slighly compact form factor compared to the original. It features a dual axial-tech fan design with a large R logo branded in the middle and the same LED-lit Radeon logo on the side. Just like its elder brother, it also appears to blow hot air out the side. This card, interestingly also features dual 8-pin connectors although AIBs might decided to tone this down to 8+6 as they see fit. This GPU will house the smaller Navi 22 card and will have a rich IO set that is the exact same as the big Navi variant, namely: a dual 8-pin connector, USB Type C, a single HDMI connection and two DisplayPort connections. AMD's RX 6000 series will debut on October 28th, 2020 as a hard launch.