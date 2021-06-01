AMD has officially confirmed that it is bringing its RDNA 2 GPU architecture to Tesla's Model X & Model S autonomous cars. The architecture will be powering the infotainment system, offering insane amounts of compute performance.

AMD Confirms RDNA 2 GPU Architecture To Power Tesla Infotainment System on Model S & Model X Autonomous Cars

According to TESLA, its infotainment system will be based on the Tesla Gaming Arcade platform. It comes with a main 17" Cinematic Display that features a resolution of 2200x1300 and a secondary screen for second-row passengers.

TESLA claims that their infotainment system allows for up to 10 TFLOPs of processing power which is on par with current-generation consoles such as the Sony PS5. The infotainment system comes with wireless controller compatibility and lets you game from any seat. And while TESLA doesn't mention any specs of this particular system, the hardware scene has a sense of what could be under the hood of the latest TESLA model S.

One of the first people to report that the Tesla Model S would be running off an AMD RDNA 2 GPU was Patrick Schur who is a highly respectable insider for various hardware leaks. According to him, TESLA Model S will be using the Navi 23 GPU which is a derivative of the Navi 2 SKUs & the smallest of the bunch. The Navi 21 GPU is featured on the high-end and flagship designs while the Navi 22 GPU will be focusing on the mainstream segment. The Navi 23 GPU will be aimed at the entry-level segment but it's still a match for existing consoles.

In a block diagram that originates from TESLA Motors themselves, it is shown that the Navi 23 GPU is indeed going to power the infotainment system on the Tesla Model S 2021. It features a 128-bit bus interface with four 2 GB DRAM modules which would allow for 8 GB GDDR6 memory (K4ZAF325XM dies). The memory would operate at 14 Gbps to deliver a total bandwidth of 224 GB/s. The AMD Navi 23 GPU would connect to the main B2B connector through a PCIe Gen 3 x8 link and feature HDMI 1.4.

There are no specifications for the GPU configuration provided but it is speculated that the Navi 23 GPU would feature a maximum of 32 compute units or 2048 cores. A clock speed of up to 2.44 GHz would be required to hit 10 TFLOPs of compute power. Other details mentioned in the GPU block diagram include a 4 phase power regulator and various thermal diodes and a 100 MHz oscillator. No details regarding the TDP or the thermal output of the AMD Navi 23 GPU are mentioned.

AMD Radeon RX 6000M GPU Lineup (Preliminary)

GPU Name Navi 22 Navi 23 Navi 24 Expected Series Radeon RX 6800M

Radeon RX 6700M

Radeon RX 6600M

Radeon RX 6500M Radeon RX 6400M

Radeon RX 6300M GPU Architecture RDNA 2 RDNA 2 RDNA 2 GPU Process 7nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 334.5mm2 TBA TBA GPU Cores Up To 2560 (40 CUs) Up To 2048 (32 CUs) Up To 1536 (24 CUs) Memory Bus 192-bit

160-bit 128-bit 128-bit

64-bit Memory Capacity 12 GB / 10 GB / 6 GB / 5 GB 8 GB 4 GB 4 GB / 2 GB TGP 146W/135W/110W/90W 90W/80W/65W 50W/42.5W/35W/25W

It can play Cyberpunk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

Elon Musk himself states that the infotainment system can play Cyberpunk 2077 which means that the system has enough power to run all games released to date. The Plaid Model S 2021 ships next month and is priced at $79,990 US. You can learn more about it here.