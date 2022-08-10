AMD Board Partners Commence X670E Motherboard Sampling To Reviewers

AMD and the company's motherboard partners are prepped for the launch of the Ryzen 7000 CPU and X670E motherboard lineup. AMD's board partners recently revealed detailed specs of their X670 and X670E motherboards which will support the upcoming Zen 4 chips. To prep the tech community for testing, motherboard makers have now shipped out the first boards to reviewers, more than a month prior to launch.

AMD is authorizing partners to send review samples of upcoming AMD X670E motherboards to reviewers

It has been confirmed that reviewers are receiving AMD X670E & X670 motherboards to begin testing and benchmarking the next-gen 5nm Ryzen 7000 CPUs. SkatterBencher, known in the community for his various overclocking guides has received one such review sample from board partner Gigabyte.

Unannounced mail = best mail 📬 pic.twitter.com/pc128qAD3M — SkatterBencher (@skatterbencher) August 9, 2022

The model received from the company was the AORUS Master X670E, which is one of the high-end offerings within the AORUS X670E lineup, sitting right below the X670E AORUS Master.

Gigabyte X670E AORUS Master Motherboard - The $360 US All-Rounder

Moving to the Gigabyte X670E AORUS Master, this is among Gigabyte's best-selling high-end series which offers a balance between pricing and enthusiast-class features. The VRM is laid out in a 16+2+2 (105A) power delivery that is powered by dual 8-pin connectors. The Aluminum Fin-Array stack covers the VRMs and just like the Xtreme, the motherboard comes in an E-ATX form factor.

2 of 9

In terms of I/O, the motherboard is equipped with three PCIe x16 slots (1x Gen 5 x16, 2x Gen 4 x 4) and a total of three PCIe Gen 5.0 M.2 slots. Storage options include six SATA III ports and aesthetics look great as ever with a more industrial approach this time around with a black and metal finish on the heatsinks.

There are 12 USB (10 Gen 2) ports on the back along with a 2.5 GbE Ethernet LAN connector. Unfortunately, the addition of a third Gen 5 M.2 port means that you won't get USB 4.0 on this motherboard. Pricing is said to be similar to the X570S AORUS Master at around $360 US & which should make this board a go-to option for several high-end Ryzen 7000 PC builders.

While the expected launch of the AMD Ryzen 7000 series is assumed to be September 15th, AMD has yet to confirm the date officially. However, the company has an official announcement later this month, and the X670 series motherboards will launch simultaneously.