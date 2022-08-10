Menu
Company

AMD Board Partners Commence X670E Motherboard Sampling To Reviewers

Jason R. Wilson
Aug 9, 2022
AMD Board Partners Commence X670E Motherboard Sampling To Reviewers 1
The AMD AORUS Master X670E motherboard from Gigabyte. Image Source: SkatterBench on Twitter via VideoCardz

AMD and the company's motherboard partners are prepped for the launch of the Ryzen 7000 CPU and X670E motherboard lineup. AMD's board partners recently revealed detailed specs of their X670 and X670E motherboards which will support the upcoming Zen 4 chips. To prep the tech community for testing, motherboard makers have now shipped out the first boards to reviewers, more than a month prior to launch.

AMD is authorizing partners to send review samples of upcoming AMD X670E motherboards to reviewers

It has been confirmed that reviewers are receiving AMD X670E & X670 motherboards to begin testing and benchmarking the next-gen 5nm Ryzen 7000 CPUs. SkatterBencher, known in the community for his various overclocking guides has received one such review sample from board partner Gigabyte.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Latest AMD & Intel CPUs Including Zen 4 & Raptor Lake With VAES Instructions Susceptible To Data Damage on Windows, Patch Rolling Out But Will Reduce Performance

The model received from the company was the AORUS Master X670E, which is one of the high-end offerings within the AORUS X670E lineup, sitting right below the X670E AORUS Master.

Gigabyte X670E AORUS Master Motherboard - The $360 US All-Rounder

Moving to the Gigabyte X670E AORUS Master, this is among Gigabyte's best-selling high-end series which offers a balance between pricing and enthusiast-class features. The VRM is laid out in a 16+2+2 (105A) power delivery that is powered by dual 8-pin connectors. The Aluminum Fin-Array stack covers the VRMs and just like the Xtreme, the motherboard comes in an E-ATX form factor.

ftbqdzdaiamovi9
ftbqdymacaagpmd
ftbqdxzacaizlj1
2 of 9

In terms of I/O, the motherboard is equipped with three PCIe x16 slots (1x Gen 5 x16, 2x Gen 4 x 4) and a total of three PCIe Gen 5.0 M.2 slots. Storage options include six SATA III ports and aesthetics look great as ever with a more industrial approach this time around with a black and metal finish on the heatsinks.

AMD Board Partners Commence X670E Motherboard Sampling To Reviewers 2

There are 12 USB (10 Gen 2) ports on the back along with a 2.5 GbE Ethernet LAN connector. Unfortunately, the addition of a third Gen 5 M.2 port means that you won't get USB 4.0 on this motherboard. Pricing is said to be similar to the X570S AORUS Master at around $360 US & which should make this board a go-to option for several high-end Ryzen 7000 PC builders.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
AMD Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 Desktop CPU Packaging Leaks Out – Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X & Ryzen 7 7700X Alleged Prices Revealed

While the expected launch of the AMD Ryzen 7000 series is assumed to be September 15th, AMD has yet to confirm the date officially. However, the company has an official announcement later this month, and the X670 series motherboards will launch simultaneously.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order