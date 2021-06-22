AMD Bids Farewell To GCN Architecture, Ends Driver Support For Radeon 7000, 200, 300 & Fury Series Graphics Cards

AMD has finally ended support for its GCN GPU architecture which includes the Radeon 7000, 200, 300 & Fury series graphics cards. The aforementioned graphics families have now been moved to legacy status and no additional driver releases are planned for them.

AMD Ends Driver Support For GCN Architecture Based GPUs - Includes Radeon 7000, 200, 300, & Fury Series Graphics Cards

In its official update, AMD confirmed that it has not only ended driver support for GCN GPUs but also moved Radeon software support for Windows 7 64-bit based operating systems to legacy. It looks like AMD has decided that it should now allocate its engineering resources to developing new and enhanced features for graphics products based on their latest architectures such as Polaris, Vega, RDNA 1, and RDNA 2.

AMD Launches Radeon Adrenalin 2020 21.6.1 Driver With FSR ‘FidelityFX Super Resolution’ Support In Select Games

The AMD Radeon HD 7000 series was the first graphics card lineup to be based on the GCN GPU architecture. It was launched all the way back in 2011 and competed against NVIDIA's Kepler GPU architecture. The Radeon Fury lineup was the last family to utilize the GCN architecture and was launched back in 2015 and tackled the NVIDIA Maxwell architecture. NVIDIA also recently retired their Kepler GPU architecture (2011-2013) but they still support Maxwell given the large userbase that still runs those GPUs.

AMD GCN Radeon DESKTOP MOBILE A-Series APUs with Radeon R4, R5, R6, or R7 Graphics A-Series PRO processors with Radeon Graphics Pro A-Series APUs with Radeon R5 or R7 Graphics FX-Series APUs with Radeon R7 Graphics Athlon Series APUs with Radeon R3 Graphics E-Series APUs with Radeon R2 Graphics Sempron Series APUs with R3 Graphics R7 M400 Series Graphics AMD Radeon R9 Fury Series, R9 Nano Series Graphics R9 M300 Series Graphics R9 300 Series Graphics R7 M300 Series Graphics R9 200 Series Graphics R5 M300 Series Graphics R7 300 Series Graphics R9 M200 Series Graphics R7 200 Series Graphics R7 M200 Series Graphics R5 300 Series Graphics R5 M200 Series Graphics R5 200 Series Graphics HD 8500M - HD 8900M Series Graphics HD 8500 - HD 8900 Series Graphics HD 7700M - HD 7900M Series Graphics HD 7700 - HD 7900 Series Graphics

Unlike AMD who has just finished the driver support, NVIDIA did inform its userbase about ending the driver support and will also be issuing a final driver release before the Kepler GPUs are moved to legacy status. It may not be convenient for some users as this news came out of nowhere but in the end, GCN has run its life cycle.

The GCN architecture started off really strong but some decision-making by AMD made the architecture fall tremendously in the next few years. AMD has only now been able to get back on its feet and offer serious competition back in the high-end segment & we hope they can continue this in the future against a formidable nemesis such as NVIDIA.