AMD and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team today announced a new multi-year partnership that combines the two companies’ passion for extreme performance, starting from the 2020 Formula One season.

AMD Powered Computers Will Be Powering Will Be Powering The Team's Workstream

The AMD logo will be visible on both sides of the cockpit of the team’s 2020 Formula One car, on the drivers’ race suits and team clothing and on trackside infrastructure. The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team is piloting the use of AMD commercial solutions, including AMD EPYC server processors and AMD Ryzen PRO laptop processors, to optimize their various workstreams.

“At AMD, we are at our best when we create disruptive technologies that push the envelope of what is possible in high-performance computing,” said John Taylor, chief marketing officer at AMD. “We are thrilled to join forces with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, a team operating at the cutting edge of technology and with whom we are a shared spirit in delivering incredible innovation and performance from the factory to the racetrack.”

“Innovation is at the heart of Formula One, we always try and push the technological boundaries in our hunt for performance,” said Toto Wolff, Team Principal, and CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. “We are delighted to have AMD join our team as a partner and we look forward to the journey ahead of us as we explore sophisticated solutions to unlock untapped performance potential.”

The Team is delighted to announce a multi-year partnership with high-performance computing leader @AMD ? https://t.co/rm5vpgvuDQ pic.twitter.com/yCU2r8lmT3 — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) February 4, 2020

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team is the works Formula One Team of Mercedes-Benz, competing in the FIA Formula One World Championship – the pinnacle of world motorsport and the largest annual sporting series in the world. The headquarters are two world-class technology campuses in the UK, the team designs, develops, manufactures and races the race cars and Hybrid Power Units driven by six-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton and race-winning team-mate Valtteri Bottas.