AMD's 3rd Gen Ryzen CPUs are pushing some impressive sales figures these days and dominating the top CPU charts on many retail outlets. We have seen some amazing deals on the 3rd iteration of Ryzen CPUs as of late but it looks like Microcenter has excelled them all in offering the best deals if you're purchasing from one of their retail outlets.

Micro Center Now Offering Impressive Price Cuts on AMD's Entire 3rd & 2nd Gen Ryzen & Threadripper CPU Lineup

The 3rd Generation AMD Ryzen CPUs aren't the only chips that have received the price cuts by Micro Center. Even the previous, 2nd Generation, Ryzen CPUs are available with some impressive deals that make you want to build a budget or a secondary PC based on one of those processors which still pack a lot of punch.

All processors that have been listed by Microcenter, except the Threadripper parts, come with a boxed cooler (specific to the segment of the CPU) and AMD's game bundle promotion which will get you up to 2 games and a 3 months Xbox Game Pass for PC. This alone is around $100 US worth of value in the package.

The difference between Micro Center and the rest of the retailers is that the processors are only available for in-store pick up only. So if you want to get hands-on one of the processors, you'll have to go to the store to avail the deal and they only have stores located in the United States. You can, however, book your processor in advance which could save you from the hassle if the certain CPU runs out of stock.

Even if you already have a powerful CPU rocking inside your PC, you can grab one of these deals for a friend who's looking to buy a new CPU and doesn't reside in the states. The savings can go into other PC parts such as a better GPU or more storage capacity in budget builds. With 3rd Gen Ryzen CPUs, the red team has been disrupting Intel's market share, entirely dominating them in the DIY market in several regions and these price cuts would further leverage the market share. Nevertheless, this stock clearance from Micro Center shows that we are definitely going to be getting a new Generation of CPUs soon based on the Zen 3 core architecture.