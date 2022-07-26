AMD Debuts Noise Suppression Tech & Up To 92% OpenGL Performance Boost In Latest Drivers

AMD has officially launched its latest Software Drivers which add support for Noise Suppression technology and deliver up to a 92% boost in OpenGL performance.

The AMD Noise Suppression technology already broke curtains when a video of the feature went live prior to its release by AMD themselves. Now the red team has officially introduced its Radeon Software drivers which add support for the said technology and aims to be a direct competitor to NVIDIA's RTX Voice which works on both GeForce RTX & GTX products whereas Noise Suppression will work with Radeon RX 5000 series and above.

AMD Noise Suppression reduces background audio noise from your surrounding environment, providing greater clarity and improved concentration whether you are focused on an important meeting or staying locked-in on a competitive game. By using a real-time, deep learning algorithm to reduce background audio noise, this new feature works for both your input and output devices across any AMD-powered system, removing unwanted background noise captured on your microphone or from someone else’s device. via AMD

The AMD "Noise Suppression" technology aims to let users communicate without distractions. This is achieved through Intelligent Audio enhancement which will be powered by real-time AI or Deep Learning algorithms. The technology will allow noise adjustments both ways, for both input and the output source. One of the main goals for AMD has been to make sure that its features are widely utilized and the company has planned to make Noise Suppression work across various apps and games.

AMD states in the video that the technology is available now so it looks like the feature will be available right at the moment it launches. AMD will definitely provide a detailed guide to enable "Noise Suppression" technology but it should involve a few simple steps to set you up. I am for one definitely excited to see AMD's Software suite expand with technologies similar to its competitor.

In addition to Noise Suppression, the new Software Drivers also deliver up to a 92% performance boost in OpenGL titles such as Minecraft. AMD hasn't mentioned any other OpenGL titles besides Minecraft but it is likely that it is the only case where the red team saw the biggest performance improvement with their new drivers. If you happen to play older OpenGL games, then you are likely to witness some good performance boosts but not as hefty as the 92% one touted by AMD for Minecraft.

Furthermore, AMD has also extended and optimized its Radeon Super Resolution technology which now works with Radeon RX 5000 and RX 6000 series notebook GPUs. The company has also made additions to its Radeon Boost VRS support list which now adds the latest titles such as VALORANT, Elden Ring, and Resident Evil Village. To get the latest 22.7.1 Software Drivers from AMD, you can head over to the official driver page here.