Amazon Echo Dot Available for Just $34.99, Save $15 Instantly Without Any Effort at All

Looking for a smart speaker that's small and packs the power of Alexa? The Echo Dot is what you need, and currently it is just $34.99.

Grab the Mighty and Mini Echo Dot Speaker for a Low Price of Just $34.99 Today

The Echo Dot is a fun little speaker to have around if you just want the convenience of having a voice assistant at home or office. But, if you are planning to do some automation at home or office, then it can prove to be super useful as well. And with a low price of $34.99, it is a great way to start everything up using Alexa.

Once set up and connected to your home or office Wi-Fi connection, you can summon Alexa by simply saying 'Alexa,' followed by your command. You can ask it anything you want as long as that command can be executed from Amazon's servers, obviously.

If you have a smart bulb or two that can work with Alexa, then you can set up this speaker in a way to control them too. All you have to do is download the necessary Skill, set it up and away you go.

Apart from the two things mentioned above, you can use the Echo Dot as a wireless speaker for playing audio. It might not push out a ton of bass, but it is the convenience that matters here. An always-on, always-ready speaker.

There are no discount codes or coupons needed to bring the price down. Just add it to your cart, checkout, and wait for it to arrive.

Buy Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal - Was $50, now just $34.99