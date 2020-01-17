Alphacool shows the Eisbaer Aurora AIO, and the Eiswolf Aurora VGA AIO at CES 2020

The German DIY (Do-It-Yourself) liquid cooling company, Alphacool, has shown two unique products at CES 2020, the updated Eisbaer Aurora AIO CPU cooler along with the Eiswolf AIO graphics card cooler.

The updated Eisbaer Aurora CPU cooler adds some fantastic features, like digital RGB lights and a quieter pump

The Eisbaer Aurora is an original design by Alphacool, and this updated generation brings some fantastic new features like ARGB lights on the Eisbaer's pump-block, new TPV tubes and fittings, and the Eisbaer Ready quick release fittings. Alphacool claims the pump is significantly quieter than the original Eisbaer, and another fantastic feature is if you look closely into the acrylic windows, you should be able to see illuminated polar bears around the pump housing.

Along with those fantastic features, this AIO cooler comes in varying sizes from 240 mm to 420 mm, features an all-copper radiator to increase the thermal transfer. The newer pump offers a speed of up to 2,800 RPM while the reservoir attached to the CPU block uses transparent nylon. One of this CPU cooler's most significant advantage over other AIOs is that both the radiator and CPU block are built using an all-copper design.

While these systems are primarily used as an AIO cooler, with the quick connect fittings on this CPU cooler allows for adequate cleaning or replacing of the coolant. This could potentially increase the overall lifespan of the cooler. Another feature that may increase the overall longevity of this CPU cooler is the decision to use an all-copper construction. This is different from other AIO coolers as they usually constructed out of two metals, doing this could lead to corrosion, so other AIO coolers have anti-corrosion fluid mixed into the coolant.

The updated Eiswolf AIO graphics card cooler has similar innovations that the Eisbaer Aurora AIO has, but has refreshed its full-coverage VGA block design.

The Eiswolf AIO graphics card cooler has a different illuminated logo depending on the GPU-compatible variant shown in this article. The block uses nickel-plated copper and PM acetal top as primary materials.

The Nickel-plated Copper cooling pad allows for excellent cooling and cools not only the GPU core but also other significant components on the VGA card.