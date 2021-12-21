  ⋮  

Alleged Intel ARC Alchemist DG2 Gaming Graphics Card Spotted Within Ashes of The Singularity Benchmark

By Hassan Mujtaba
Submit

An alleged Intel ARC Alchemist graphics card based on the Xe-HPG DG2 GPU has appeared within the Ashes of The Singularity benchmark.

Intel's ARC Alchemist DG2 Gaming Graphics Card Pops Up In Ashes of The Singularity Benchmark

We can tell that this is indeed a discrete graphics card based on the performance it offers and the fact that it was featured on a system running the Intel Core i9-12900K Alder Lake CPU. It looks like that this could be one of the early samples that is being tested before the full demo and unveil at CES 2022.

Intel’s Best Stock CPU Cooler For Intel Alder Lake Desktop CPUs Pictured: RH1 With More Fins, Less Plastic

  • intel-arc-alchemist-discrete-gaming-graphics-card-aots-performance-benchmark-_1
  • intel-arc-alchemist-discrete-gaming-graphics-card-aots-performance-benchmark-_2

The Intel ARC Alchemist graphics card was tested at the Medium 1080 preset and scored 12500 points with an average of 126.9 FPS. The AOTS benchmark database isn't the most reliable of all when it comes to comparing scores due to different versions and custom presets being used. As such, we don't want to go ahead and compare performance since the score puts it on par with an RTX 3080 Ti but the RX 6700 XT and RX 5700 XT also offer the same score. So you can see why I've advised from comparing the results.

Intel Xe-HPG 512 EU GPUs Powered ARC Alchemist Gaming Graphics Lineup

The top Alchemist 512 EU (32 Xe Cores) variant is said to feature at least three configurations. The full die features 4096 cores, a 256-bit bus interface, and up to 16 GB GDDR6 memory featuring a 16 Gbps clock though 18 Gbps cannot be ruled out as per the rumor. Following are all the ARC 512 EU variants that we can expect based on the DG2-SOC1:

  • 512 EU (4096 ALUs) / 16 GB @ Up To 18 Gbps / 256-bit / 225W (Desktops) & 120-150W (Laptops)
  • 384 EU (3072 ALUs) / 12 GB @ Up To 16 Gbps / 192-bit / 150-200W (Desktops) & 80-120W (Laptops)
  • 256 EU (2048 ALUs) / 8 GB @ Up To 16 Gbps / 128-bit / 60-80W (Laptops)
Intel ARC A780 Graphics card leaked renders. (Image Credits: Moore's Law is Dead)
Intel ARC A780 Graphics card leaked renders. (Image Credits: Moore's Law is Dead)

The Xe-HPG Alchemist 512 EU chip is suggested to feature clocks of around 2.2 - 2.5 GHz though we don't know if these are the average clocks or the maximum boost clocks. Let's assume that it's the max clock speed and in that case, the card would deliver up to 18.5 TFLOPs FP32 compute which is  40% more than the RX 6700 XT but 9% lower than the NVIDIA RTX 3070.

In terms of performance positioning, the top 512 EU variant is said to compete against the RTX 3070 / RTX 3070 Ti, the 384 EU variant is said to compete against the RTX 3060 / RTX 3060 Ti on desktops. On the laptop side, the 512 EU might be just as fast as the RTX 3080, 384 EU variant around RTX 3070 level and the 256 EU will end up against the RTX 3060.

Intel Core i5-12400F Alder Lake ‘Budget-King’ CPU On Sale For $222 US, Listed Online & Comes With Boxed Cooler

Intel ARC Alchemist vs NVIDIA GA104 & AMD Navi 22 GPUs

Graphics Card NameIntel ARC A780?NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiAMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
GPU NameAlchemist DG-512NVIDIA GA104AMD Navi 22
ArchitectureXe-HPGAmpereRDNA 2
Process NodeTSMC 6nmSamsung 8nmTSMC 7nm
Die Size~396mm2392mm2335mm2
FP32 Cores32 Xe Cores48 SM Units40 Compute Units
FP32 Units409661442560
Memory Bus256-bit256-bit192-bit
Memory Capacity16 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6
LaunchQ1 2022Q2 2021Q1 2021

Also, it is stated that Intel's initial TDP target was 225-250W but that's been upped to around 275W now. We can expect a 300W variant with dual 8-pin connectors too if Intel wants to push its clocks even further. In either case, we can expect the final model to rock an 8+6 pin connector config, The reference model is also going to look very much like the drone marketing shot Intel put out during the ARC branding reveal.

As for the launch, the SOC1 variants are planned for launch in Mid-February & while AIBs are waiting on final dies to test with their custom PCB designs, desktop variants may be launching first, followed by laptop and then workstation in late 2022.

Intel Xe-HPG Based Discrete Alchemist GPU Configurations:

GPU VariantGraphics Card VariantGPU DieExecution UnitsShading Units (Cores)Memory CapacityMemory SpeedMemory BusTGP
Xe-HPG 512EUARC A780?Alchemist-512EU512 EUs4096Up To 32/16 GB GDDR618 / 16 / 14 Gbps256-bit~225W (Desktops)
120-150W (Laptops)
Xe-HPG 384EUARC A750?Alchemist-512EU384 EUs3072Up To 12 GB GDDR616 / 14 Gbps192-bit150-200W (Desktops)
80-120W (Laptops)
Xe-HPG 256EUARC A580?Alchemist-512EU256 EUs2048Up To 8 GB GDDR616 / 14 Gbps128-bit60-80W (Laptops)
Xe-HPG 128EUARC A380?Alchemist-128EU128 EUs1024Up To 6 GB GDDR616 / 14 Gbps96-bit~75W (Desktops)
Xe-HPG 128EUARC A350?Alchemist-128EU128 EUs1024Up To 4 GB GDDR616 / 14 Gbps64-bit35-50W (Laptops)
Xe-HPG 96EUARC A330?Alchemist-128EU86 EUs768Up To 4 GB GDDR616 / 14 Gbps64-bit~35W (Laptops)
What do you want to see in Intel's ARC Alchemist Gaming graphics card lineup?
View Results

News Source: TUM_APISAK

Products mentioned in this post

RTX 3060
RTX 3060
USD 799.67
 rtx 3070
rtx 3070
USD 1275
 rtx 3070 ti
rtx 3070 ti
USD 1350

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related