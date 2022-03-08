All iPhone 15 Models to Ditch the Notch In Favor of Dual-Hole Design, Only Available on ‘Pro’ Models This Year

While Apple is only an hour away from announcing the iPhone SE 3, a new report has emerged related to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models. It is stated that only the iPhone 14 Pro models would feature a dual-hole cutout for Face ID this year. However, all iPhone 15 models will ditch the notch and rock the pill-shaped hole as well as the circular cutout for Face ID and camera. It makes sense for Apple to offer the new technology only on 'Pro' models this year to mark them different from the standard models.

Only iPhone 14 Pro Models Will Rock the Dual-Hole Display Design, All iPhone 15 Models to Get it in 2023

Display analyst Ross Young has stated today that the pill-shaped cutout for Face ID and camera cutout will be the same width as the notch. While the size is the same, the new approach will "certainly save some pixels above the holes." He also suggests that Apple will bring the pill-shaped Face ID cutout as well as the camera cutout to all iPhone 15 models in 2023. Moreover, the cutouts for Face ID and camera could get smaller next year, allowing for more screen real estate.

iPad Air 5: Same Design, Many Upgrades, and More – Here’s Everything You Need to Know

As for the dual-hole cutout design on iPhone 14 Pro models, Young anticipates that the camera cutout could be 5.631mm, leaving room for shrinkage next year. While under-display Face ID is a feature for the future, the technology is not yet ready to be integrated with the 2023 iPhone models.

However, we have heard from a few sources that under panel Face ID won't likely meet the timing for 2023 mass production. Part of this could potentially be related to coordination between the display and sensor teams. Of course, at least two of their suppliers would also have to be qualified to produce it in mass production. Companies we talked to did not expect it to launch in 2023.

In addition to this, Ross Young also shared information regarding the iPhone display roadmap from 2024 to 2027. You can check out more details on the DSCC Weekly Review. Take note that it requires a subscription. This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the iPhone 14 Pro and all iPhone 15 models getting a dual-hole display? Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.