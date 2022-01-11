All ASRock 600-Series Motherboards To Feature BFB ‘Base Frequency Boost’ Overclocking For Intel 12th Gen Non-K Alder Lake CPUs

Hello, after checking with BIOS department, our 600 series mainboards support BFB, too. Best regards, ASRock Support — response given to "Giant_Dongs," which he shared to the Intel Subreddit.

Base Frequency Boost, or BFB, allows for all core overclocking to be processed up to a single core boost clock. The ASRock 600 series motherboard having a potential 4.8 GHz boost clock & an Intel Core i5-12600 onboard may make it more pleasing for mainstream consumers.

Last week, during CES 2022, several top motherboard manufacturers, including ASRock, revealed their newest Intel Alder Lake, compatible boards. It was noted that all motherboards, such as the ASRock lineup, will support memory overclocking (XMP 3.0), with the exception of the H610 series motherboards. The H670 models from the various manufacturers will feature up to PCIe Gen 5 slots (x16 or x8/x8 electrical) while the remaining new models will showcase one Gen 5 slot.

All new compatible motherboards, with the exception of any of the H610 models, will have a CPU attached NVMe (Gen 4.0 x4). The H670 boards will have a 4.0 x8 DMI link, and the B660 and H610 models will offer a 4.0 x4 link. The H670 boards are expected to carry twelve Gen 4 lanes, while the B660 series will carry only six. The H610 series will be the only one not to offer any Gen 4 lanes. As far as Gen 3 lanes, the H670 series will offer as many as 12 lanes, while both the B660 and H610 will offer 8 lanes. All chipsets will feature dual-channel memory while the H610 series will only get 1DPC compared to 2DPC for the rest of the chipsets.

All of the new 2022 motherboards are expected to be more cost-friendly for consumers compared to the Z690 series. Expected price points, based on the H610 chipset, should be sub-$100 USD options. Most of the new Intel Alder Lake non-K motherboards have DDR4 support, especially since DDR5 technology can be either extremely expensive or is currently suffering severe supply issues. This means that consumers will be able to find a more budget-friendly option once these new boards will become mass-produced.