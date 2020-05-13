Alienware isn't just offering insane desktop PCs but it has also introduced an insane laptop, its latest Area 51 R2. The latest Alienware Area 51 laptop packs not mobile but desktop-grade processors along with a range of GPU options from both NVIDIA and AMD. The laptop is a killer deal for gamers on the go with incredible specifications in a solid design that aims to impress enthusiast mobility gamers.

Alienware Area 51 R2 is an Insane Enthusiast-Grade Laptop Featuring Intel's 10th Gen Desktop CPUs & Up To NVIDIA RTX 2080 SUPER or AMD Radeon RX 5700M GPU Options

More laptop vendors have started offering enthusiast options with desktop-grade CPUs in recent months. We have seen desktop AMD Ryzen and Intel Core powered solution from different OEM vendors but Alienware's Area 51 (Area-51m R2 laptop) solution seems to offer the most flexible configuration from the rest and also, the most expensive.

With that said, let's talk about the specifications. The Alienware Area-51m R2 features Intel's 10th Gen Desktop CPUs that will be equipped on the LGA 1200 socket. The socket itself allows users to upgrade their Area 51 systems in the future but for now, Alienware is offering four CPU options that include:

10th Gen Intel Core i7 10700 (8 Core, 16MB Cache, 2.9GHz to 4.8GHz)

10th Gen Intel Core i7 10700K (8 Core, 16MB Cache, 3.8GHz to 5.1GHz)

10th Gen Intel Core i9 10900 (10 Core, 20MB Cache, 2.8GHz to 5.2GHz)

10th Gen Intel Core i9 10900K (10 Core, 20MB Cache, 3.7GHz to 5.3GHz)

All CPUs will be supported on a custom-built motherboard that houses the Z490 chipset allowing for the best I/O configuration. There's support for up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 or 32 GB DDR4-3200MHz memory. The Area-51m R2 also features a range of NVIDIA and AMD GPU options to select from:

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GDDR6 (3-phase GPU VRM)

AMD Radeon RX 5700M 8GB GDDR6 (7-phase GPU VRM)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with 6GB GDDR6 (8-phase GPU VRM)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB GDDR6 (10-phase GPU VRM)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER 8GB GDDR6 (12-Phase GPU VRM)

While the flagship graphics solution remains the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, Alienware is also offering up to an AMD Radeon RX 5700M. This is the first publicly announced laptop that features the flagship Navi based mobility discrete GPU. AMD's Radeon RX 5700M features 36 Compute Units or 2304 stream processors, clocked at up to 1720 MHz, and comes with 8 GB of GDDR6 memory which clocks in at 12 Gbps along a 256-bit bus to deliver 384 Gb/s bandwidth.

Alienware also states down the VRM configuration of each GPU. The CPU is configured with an 8 Phase VRM while the GPUs feature their respective VRMs with the SUPER variants offering a more premium & next-gen voltage regulator that focuses on max efficiency alongside the use of low-voltage GDDR6 memory chips.

To cool off these two most crucial components of a laptop (CPU & GPU), Alienware's Area 51 R2 features two 70mm fans with 53 blades on each of them. The fans cool off the copper heatsinks which are equipped with 5 copper-alloy heat pipes and blow the hot air out of the exhaust vents on the back. In addition to this, all laptop configurations featuring a GPU with 7-phase VRM or higher will feature vapor chamber cooling as part of Alienware's Cryo-Tech cooling technology.

Next up, we move over to the storage configurations which are listed below:

SINGLE STORAGE CONFIGURATIONS

256GB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD

512GB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD

2TB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD

DUAL STORAGE CONFIGURATIONS

256GB PCIe M.2 SSD + 1TB 7200 RPM Hard Drive

512GB PCIe M.2 SSD + 1TB 7200 RPM Hard Drive

DUAL STORAGE RAID0 CONFIGURATIONS

512GB RAID0 (2x 256GB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSDs)

1TB RAID0 (2x 512GB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSDs)

2TB RAID0 (2x 1TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSDs)

4TB RAID0 (2x 2TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSDs)

RAID0 PLUS CONFIGURATIONS

512GB (2x 256GB PCIe M.2 SSDs) RAID0 [Boot] + 1TB 7200 RPM Hard Drive [Storage]

1TB (2x 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD) RAID0 [Boot] + 1TB 7200 RPM Hard Drive [Storage]

2TB (2x 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD) RAID0 [Boot] + 1TB 7200 RPM Hard Drive [Storage]

1TB (2x 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD) RAID0 [Boot] + 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD [Storage]

2TB (2x 1TB PCIe M.2 SSDs) RAID0 [Boot] + 1TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD [Storage]

1TB (2x 512GB PCIe M.2 SSDs) RAID0 [Boot] + 1TB (2x 512GB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD)

2TB (2x 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD) RAID0 [Boot] + 2TB (2x 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD)

Display options include three 1080p and a single 4K option. The 1080p displays are listed standard 144 Hz, 144 Hz G-Sync and 300Hz while the 4K display is rated at 60 Hz. The top 1080p 300 Hz and 4K 60 Hz variants provide 300-nits (100% sRGB) and 500-nits (100% Adobe RGB) specs. All models come equipped with Tobii Eyetracking technology.













For battery, you get a 90Wh Lithium-Ion with various power adapter configurations of up to 240W + 330W. I/O on the laptop includes 3 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a 2.5GbE LAN port, a single USB 3.2 Gen 2 Thunderbolt 3 Type-C port, SD card reader, mini DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0b, audio-out port, micro SD card reader and an Alienware Amplifier port. You also get Killer Wifi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 option on the laptop. As far as the weight of the laptop is concerned, it comes in at 4.7 kg which could be a little heavy for the average laptop user but this ain't a laptop for an average user either.

Color options include Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon flavors. There's an RGB lit full-size keyboard. You get front-firing speakers and lots of exhaust vents on the laptop itself. The Area 51 R2 from Alienware has a starting price of $3049.99 US so you can expect paying huge sums of cash for the top configurations. Availability is expected on the 9th of June.

Alienware Area-51 R2 Enthusiast Laptop Full Specifications: