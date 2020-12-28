Akasa Announces the Turing A50 Case, Designed for the ASUS PN50

Akasa has announced the Turing A50 Case, a special version of its Turing FX case created specifically for the NUC-sized mini PC from ASUS called the ASUS PN50. This case has the same design as the Turing FX case, which offers support for Intel processors. According to Fanless Tech, this case is stated to be available in February 2021.

The Turing A50 PC case features a fanless design, which allows this case to cool the ASUS PN50. This fanless design is powered through a large aluminum casing. This outer casing also increases the cooling performance of the PC case. This case uses copper heat-pipes to move the heat towards the case's aluminum body, which also acts as a heatsink.

The dimensions of the Turing A50 are the same as the Turing FX, which are (when in the vertical orientation) 113.5 mm x 95 mm x 247.9 mm. This case features support for either a vertical orientation or a horizontal orientation, enabling this PC to fit into nearly any location.

This case is an adapted version of the Turing FX case, which has been designed for the ASUS PN50 mini PC. The ASUS PN50 mini PC is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 4000 series with the Radeon Vega 7 graphics. These processors range from the AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor up to the AMD Ryzen 7 4800U processor; and the 4500U processor features a base clock speed of 2.3 GHz, and the 4800U processor features a base clock speed of 1.8 GHz.

On the front of the Turing A50 case, you get mounts for the ASUS PN50's motherboard, which features one USB 3.2 Type-C port, and the second is a USB 3.2 Type-A port. The final front IO for the Turing A50 is the 3.5 mm port, which allows for an easy connection for headsets and speakers. The rear IO is fairly extensive, featuring three display outputs, DC input, and even more USB ports.

According to Fanless Tech, This new variation will be available in February of 2021.