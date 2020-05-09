AirSounds MAX True Wireless Earbuds Are Up For A Massive Discount Offer – Get Them Right Away

Earbuds, Headphones, Earphones are a true blessing if you ask me. In fact ask anyone who can’t live without one. Noise-cancellation is always a plus because when you want to just escape to a different reality altogether you need a very good pair. However, good devices aren’t always affordable so we have something for you. Wccftech is offering limited time discount offers on the AirSounds MAX True Wireless Earbuds. The offers will expire in a few days, so get them right away!

AirSounds MAX True Wireless Earbuds features

These Earbuds will take make your experience to another level. They come with Bluetooth 5.0 and offer up to 3 hours of playtime. They have multiple upgrades including the In-Ear Smart Sensors, Touch Controls and Siri Voice Command. So if you put them on, music will automatically be played. You can even turn on noise-cancelling on or off. Here are more highlights of the AirSounds MAX True Wireless Earbuds Deals have in store for you:

Enjoy crisp Bluetooth 5.0 audio for up to 3 hours on a single charge

Easily pairs w/ Apple & Android devices

Listen to your favorite songs without the hassle of tangled wires

Wear comfortably & for longer thanks to their sleek, ergonomic design

Wear to the gym thanks to new water-resistant design

Use with Siri or Google Assistant with its new voice assistant compatibility

Cut the clutter w/ convenient wireless charging

Automatically play or pause songs w/ the in-ear smart sensor

Get an extra charge on the go w/ the included portable charging case

Specs

Color: white

Materials: ABS

Product dimensions: 1.8"H x 2.4"L x 0.9"W

Bluetooth 5.0

Playtime: up to 3 hours

Charging time: 1 hour (Earbuds), 2 hours (Case)

Battery capacity: 40 mAh (Earbuds), 350 mAh (Case)

Comfortable eartips

Auto power on

Auto pairing

Modern ergonomic design

Dual-side calling

HQ sound quality

Wireless charging

Touch control

In-ear smart sensor

90-day warranty

Includes

AirSounds MAX True Wireless Earbuds (1 pack/ 2 pack depending on deal)

Lightning cable

User guide

Original Price AirSounds MAX True Wireless Earbuds:

1-Pack: $139.99 I 2-Pack: $279.98

Wccftech Discount Price AirSounds MAX True Wireless Earbuds:

1-Pack: $49.95 I 2-Pack: $94.95