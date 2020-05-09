AirSounds MAX True Wireless Earbuds Are Up For A Massive Discount Offer – Get Them Right Away
Earbuds, Headphones, Earphones are a true blessing if you ask me. In fact ask anyone who can’t live without one. Noise-cancellation is always a plus because when you want to just escape to a different reality altogether you need a very good pair. However, good devices aren’t always affordable so we have something for you. Wccftech is offering limited time discount offers on the AirSounds MAX True Wireless Earbuds. The offers will expire in a few days, so get them right away!
AirSounds MAX True Wireless Earbuds features
These Earbuds will take make your experience to another level. They come with Bluetooth 5.0 and offer up to 3 hours of playtime. They have multiple upgrades including the In-Ear Smart Sensors, Touch Controls and Siri Voice Command. So if you put them on, music will automatically be played. You can even turn on noise-cancelling on or off. Here are more highlights of the AirSounds MAX True Wireless Earbuds Deals have in store for you:
- Enjoy crisp Bluetooth 5.0 audio for up to 3 hours on a single charge
- Easily pairs w/ Apple & Android devices
- Listen to your favorite songs without the hassle of tangled wires
- Wear comfortably & for longer thanks to their sleek, ergonomic design
- Wear to the gym thanks to new water-resistant design
- Use with Siri or Google Assistant with its new voice assistant compatibility
- Cut the clutter w/ convenient wireless charging
- Automatically play or pause songs w/ the in-ear smart sensor
- Get an extra charge on the go w/ the included portable charging case
Specs
- Color: white
- Materials: ABS
- Product dimensions: 1.8"H x 2.4"L x 0.9"W
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Playtime: up to 3 hours
- Charging time: 1 hour (Earbuds), 2 hours (Case)
- Battery capacity: 40 mAh (Earbuds), 350 mAh (Case)
- Comfortable eartips
- Auto power on
- Auto pairing
- Modern ergonomic design
- Dual-side calling
- HQ sound quality
- Wireless charging
- Touch control
- In-ear smart sensor
- 90-day warranty
Includes
- AirSounds MAX True Wireless Earbuds (1 pack/ 2 pack depending on deal)
- Lightning cable
- User guide
Original Price AirSounds MAX True Wireless Earbuds:
1-Pack: $139.99 I 2-Pack: $279.98
Wccftech Discount Price AirSounds MAX True Wireless Earbuds:
1-Pack: $49.95 I 2-Pack: $94.95
