AirPods Pro 2 Earbuds Come With a 15 Percent Bigger Battery Compared to Predecessor

Alongside the new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8, Apple announced its latest AirPods Pro 2 with many new additions. One of the significant features to come this time is enhanced battery life. It has now been discovered that the AirPods Pro 2 features a 15 percent bigger battery capacity in each earbud.

AirPods Pro 2 Features a 15 Percent Bigger Battery With An Additional 1.5 Hours of Listening Time With Active Noise Cancellation

Apple states that the new AirPods Pro 2 comes with an additional 1.5 hours of battery life when Active Noise Cancellation is enabled. MySmartPrice discovered the listings on the 3C database, revealing that the AirPods Pro 2 earbuds come with a 49.7mAh battery capacity. In comparison to the original AirPods Pro, the battery is 15 percent bigger, allowing the earbuds to last 1.5 hours more than before.

Apart from the AirPods Pro 2, the MagSafe Charging Case comes with a 523mAh battery capacity. What this means is that the latest model comes with an extra 4mAh of battery. However, Apple quoted that the new MagSafe Charging Case will offer up to 6 hours of additional battery life for a total of 30 hours when Active Noise Cancellation is enabled.

It could be true that the enhanced battery life is all thanks to the improvements made to the earbuds. The H2 chip could potentially be more power efficient along with the skin-detect sensors. If you are interested in getting your hands on the new AirPods Pro 2, it is priced at $249 and can be ordered from Apple's online store.

It was also recently discovered in a teardown that the new earbuds are almost impossible to repair. There are a boatload of other major features part of the wireless earbuds, so be sure to check out our announcement post for more details.