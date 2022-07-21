Menu
Company

AI develepment system NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin on display at Embedded World 2022

Jason R. Wilson
Jul 21, 2022

The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit was displayed at Embedded World 2022, reported by DIY kit seller Electromaker. Electromaker "showcases exciting projects built by makers from around the globe." When Ian Buckley of the DIY website stopped to talk to Doruk Sönmez, NVIDIA DLI Certified Instructor and Intelligent Video Analytics Engineer, about the Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit, viewers were able to see the superpowered AI development kit in action.

NVIDIA AGX Jetson Orin demonstrated at Embedded World 2022, offering insane AI development in a small form-factor

The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit has been available since November 2021. At the recent Embedded World conference, the kit worked with a customized base board, conducting numerous parallel inference tasks at an elevated rate and sustaining 4K resolution output.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
Newegg Launches JustGPU.com – A Dedicated Online Shopping Resource for Graphics Cards

The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit includes a high-performance, power-efficient Jetson AGX Orin module, and can emulate the other Jetson Orin modules. You now have up to 275 TOPS and 8X the performance of Jetson AGX Xavier in the same compact form-factor for developing advanced robots and other autonomous machine products.

Supported by NVIDIA JetPack and use-case specific software platforms including Isaac for robotics, and Metropolis for smart cities, this developer kit provides everything you need to get started right away.

Buckley explains on the seller's website that "if you were running the system headless with optimizations, it could support up to 30 streams at 1080p at 30fps."

2022-07-21_16-58-06
2022-07-21_16-58-14
2 of 9

Included in the kit is the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin module with heat sink and reference carrier board, an 802.11ac/abgn wireless Network Interface Controller, a USB-C power adapter with cord, and the "Quick Start and Support Guide" to get going.

Product specifications of the Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit. Source: NVIDIA.
Reference carrier board specifications of the Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit. Source: NVIDIA.

The developer kit by NVIDIA retails for as low as $1999 on seller site Arrow, but Electromaker is also selling the kit for $2436.25. While it is a very premium cost developer kit, it is currently one of the most powerful single-board systems on the marketplace.

Interested readers can learn more about the projects capable with the Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit on the NVIDIA Developer Forums.

News Sources: Electromaker, NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin product page, NVIDIA Developer forums

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
Filter videos by
Order