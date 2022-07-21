AI develepment system NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin on display at Embedded World 2022

The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit was displayed at Embedded World 2022, reported by DIY kit seller Electromaker. Electromaker "showcases exciting projects built by makers from around the globe." When Ian Buckley of the DIY website stopped to talk to Doruk Sönmez, NVIDIA DLI Certified Instructor and Intelligent Video Analytics Engineer, about the Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit, viewers were able to see the superpowered AI development kit in action.

NVIDIA AGX Jetson Orin demonstrated at Embedded World 2022, offering insane AI development in a small form-factor

The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit has been available since November 2021. At the recent Embedded World conference, the kit worked with a customized base board, conducting numerous parallel inference tasks at an elevated rate and sustaining 4K resolution output.

The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit includes a high-performance, power-efficient Jetson AGX Orin module, and can emulate the other Jetson Orin modules. You now have up to 275 TOPS and 8X the performance of Jetson AGX Xavier in the same compact form-factor for developing advanced robots and other autonomous machine products. Supported by NVIDIA JetPack and use-case specific software platforms including Isaac for robotics, and Metropolis for smart cities, this developer kit provides everything you need to get started right away.

Buckley explains on the seller's website that "if you were running the system headless with optimizations, it could support up to 30 streams at 1080p at 30fps."

Included in the kit is the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin module with heat sink and reference carrier board, an 802.11ac/abgn wireless Network Interface Controller, a USB-C power adapter with cord, and the "Quick Start and Support Guide" to get going.

Product specifications of the Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit. Source: NVIDIA.

Reference carrier board specifications of the Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit. Source: NVIDIA.

The developer kit by NVIDIA retails for as low as $1999 on seller site Arrow, but Electromaker is also selling the kit for $2436.25. While it is a very premium cost developer kit, it is currently one of the most powerful single-board systems on the marketplace.

Interested readers can learn more about the projects capable with the Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit on the NVIDIA Developer Forums.

