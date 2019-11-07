Agile Scrum Mastery Bundle Is Up For A Massive 93% Discount Offer – Avail Offer Before It Expires

Project management has gained a lot of popularity over the past few years. It has quickly become one of the most import facets of management. You will gain a lot by getting skills that will aid you in better management. Wccftech is offering an amazing discount offer on the Agile Scrum Mastery Bundle. This super bundle will help you get the knowledge you need to explore the world of management in a more effective and efficient manner. The discount offer will expire in a week, so avail it right away.

Agile Scrum Mastery Bundle features

With the help of this bundle you will be able to master the Agile framework and learn various methodologies that will help you in more ways than you can imagine. Here are highlights of what the Agile Scrum Mastery Bundle has to offer:

Access 4 courses & 31 hours of content 24/7

Understand the basic principles of Agile Management & its implementation

Learn effective team working techniques & arrangement between the business and IT

Gain project management skills, critical thinking skills, analytical skills, team building, risk management, time management & more

Pre-requisites

Basic project management knowledge

Basic computer & software handling knowledge

Basics of Agile & Scrum

Ability to create an account on Pivotal Tracker

Any project management Foundation certification would be preferable

Important Details

Length of time users can access this course: lifetime

Access options: web & mobile streaming

Certification of completion included

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Updates included

Experience level required: beginner

System Requirements

1 GB RAM or higher

Speaker/headphone

Instructor

The bundle has been designed by IIT IIM Graduates, EDUCBA. They are a consultancy and they aim to provide quality, skill-based education to everyone willing to invest their time and energy.

Original Price Agile Scrum Mastery Bundle: $299

Wccftech Discount Price Agile Scrum Mastery Bundle: $19.99