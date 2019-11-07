Agile Scrum Mastery Bundle Is Up For A Massive 93% Discount Offer – Avail Offer Before It Expires
Project management has gained a lot of popularity over the past few years. It has quickly become one of the most import facets of management. You will gain a lot by getting skills that will aid you in better management. Wccftech is offering an amazing discount offer on the Agile Scrum Mastery Bundle. This super bundle will help you get the knowledge you need to explore the world of management in a more effective and efficient manner. The discount offer will expire in a week, so avail it right away.
Agile Scrum Mastery Bundle features
With the help of this bundle you will be able to master the Agile framework and learn various methodologies that will help you in more ways than you can imagine. Here are highlights of what the Agile Scrum Mastery Bundle has to offer:
- Access 4 courses & 31 hours of content 24/7
- Understand the basic principles of Agile Management & its implementation
- Learn effective team working techniques & arrangement between the business and IT
- Gain project management skills, critical thinking skills, analytical skills, team building, risk management, time management & more
Pre-requisites
- Basic project management knowledge
- Basic computer & software handling knowledge
- Basics of Agile & Scrum
- Ability to create an account on Pivotal Tracker
- Any project management Foundation certification would be preferable
Important Details
- Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
- Access options: web & mobile streaming
- Certification of completion included
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Updates included
- Experience level required: beginner
System Requirements
- 1 GB RAM or higher
- Speaker/headphone
Instructor
The bundle has been designed by IIT IIM Graduates, EDUCBA. They are a consultancy and they aim to provide quality, skill-based education to everyone willing to invest their time and energy.
Original Price Agile Scrum Mastery Bundle: $299
Wccftech Discount Price Agile Scrum Mastery Bundle: $19.99