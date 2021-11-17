Age of Empires IV Roadmap Promises User-Generated Content Tools, 100s of Balance Tweaks

Age of Empires IV has been out for a few weeks now and players are getting comfortable with its new systems, but what comes next? Well, Canadian AoE4 developer Relic Entertainment have revealed what they plan to add to the game over the coming months. While no big content drops are planned, a number of welcome changes are on the way, including new user-generated content tools, hundreds of balance tweaks, and more. You can check out the roadmap for yourself, below.

Here’s a bit more detail on what to expect from Age of Empires IV before the end of the year…

Make the choice to turn on and view in-game player scores! Based on community feedback, we’ve made the decision to implement in-game scores for those who wish to have them. We know that using this feature can change the way you choose to play the game, and so we want to empower you to make the choice for yourself – starting with our Winter 2021 update, you’ll be able to enable in-game player score on a case-by-case basis for custom lobby multiplayer and skirmish matches.

The ability to view the map post-match is something you've asked for, and we've begun to make changes to allow you to do just that. Starting with the Winter 2021 update, you'll be able to pan across the map of a completed match after finishing up your game – we'll be looking to fold in additional options to allow you to easily switch back and forth between the completed map view and post-game stats in Spring 2022.

Refinements made to the in-game mini-map to improve readability are also coming in Winter 2021. Improvements include reducing the size of icons, ensuring the Wonder icon on the mini-map matches the icon displayed in the HUD, increasing the size of the Primary Town Center in comparison to other Landmarks, and adjusting the color of certain resources.

We've moved the Chinese Dynasty button and user interface to a less prominent position on the screen. You'll now find it in the lower left-hand corner.

Hundreds of balance changes (literally!)

…and here’s what’s coming in Spring of 2022.

User Generated Content and tools allow you to bring your ideas to life. Not a mod maker yourself? No worries, you’ll still be able to enjoy the work of others — sampling their vision for unique maps, modes, and more. This will provide just another way to truly make history your story in Age of Empires IV.

Spring 2022 will also see the start of Ranked Seasons. Ranked Seasons will span 12 weeks, allow players to compete head-to-head, climb the ranked ladder, and earn exclusive in-game rewards based on performance. We look forward to sharing more about Seasons in 2022, and if you're looking to get some practices in ahead of time, we'd encourage you to brush up on your knowledge with the Art of War challenges, Campaign or play against AI and other players!

Finally, here are some of the changes that are planned for further down the line…

Global Build Queue – We know this is a feature many of you have enjoyed in previous Age titles and would like to see in Age of Empires IV.

Improvements to the Unit Stat card – Based on your feedback, we're looking into how we can better serve up the most meaningful stats at a glance.

Hotkey Improvements – We recognize that hotkeys are a big component in competitive play and are a topic our community cares a great deal about. This is a bigger change, and something we're investigating from a few different angles, including a movement away from the grid system as well as implementing a few other options via hotkey selections.

Taunts and Cheats – Part of the Age Legacy, we're exploring what these elements would look (and sound!) like in Age of Empires IV.

AI Difficulty – We've heard from you that AI difficulty could use some tuning, specifically making the Easy AI less aggressive and boosting the challenge of the Hard AI.

Waypoint Indicators – Another quality of life feature from previous Age titles, we know this is something many of you want to see returned to Age of Empires IV.

Age of Empires IV is available now on PC.