Age of Empires IV Closed Beta Kicks Off This Week and Sign-Ups are Closing Soon

Age of Empires IV launches later this year, but you have a chance to get the battle started early as the game’s closed beta kicks off this week. Canadian AOE4 developer Relic Entertainment promises testers will be able to try out a solid array of content, including four civs, multiplayer against other players or AI, and more. Here’s the full rundown of what’s included in the beta.

Brush up on the basics with our tutorial mission, Mission Zero. Arm yourself with knowledge by rebuilding a township, learning important lessons on economics, early combat, and other core skills.

Test your mettle in multiplayer or vs. AI matches, including up to eight human or AI players. You can play against other Insiders or take the AI for a spin — we're collecting data on a variety of match types so we encourage you to try out all the different modes!

Experience a wide range of maps that allow you to customize your own experience. You'll be able to select from only a sample of our intended release maps during the closed beta, but don't fret for choices: each map allows the user to select a variety of sizes and appearances (called "biomes" in-game).

Try out four of the eight launch day civilizations. Hone your strategies with the Mongol, English, Delhi Sultanate, and Chinese civilizations – all of which you can learn more about HERE.

Observe the games of others. Given its importance to the Age community, the closed beta build will allow participants to check in on the games of others (so long as the match host approves!).

If you’d like to get in on the Age of Empires IV beta, you need to act SOON, as only those who sign up by 4:59pm PT will be eligible. Here are the details:

Sign up as an Age Insider by Tuesday, August 3, 4:59 pm PT / 7:59 PM ET / 23:59 UTC .

. Required: Upload your DxDiag file to your Age Insider profile (the closed beta has its own “preview spec”, separate from the released title’s recommended specs).

Verify your email – you’ll receive an email from us immediately after joining the program that will walk you through this step.

If you’re interested in playing from Steam, link your Steam account and sign up for “Steam betas” under Beta Preferences.

You’ll need to following minimum PC specs to participate:

OS: Windows 10

Processor: 1.7-2.7GHz (turbo) 4 core: Intel Core i5-4460T (35w) / AMD FX-6300 or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 760 / AMD Radeon R7 260X or better with at least 2 GB of VRAM

Age of Empires IV marches onto PC on October 28. The closed beta kicks off this Thursday (August 5) and will run until August 16.