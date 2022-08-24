Menu
Age of Empires IV Anniversary Update Brings New Civilizations, Maps, and Masteries on October 25

Ule Lopez
Aug 24, 2022
Age of Empires IV

Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live was the home of several surprises in the form of game announcements and updates for current games. One of the segments of the stream included a section in which Age of Empires IV showcased its Anniversary update in which players will have several new features coming for free on October 25.

The update will include two new civilizations that will be available for free: The Ottomans and the Malians. Players will be able to lead the mighty Malians of West Africa as one of the wealthiest trading nations of all time as you focus on strong economic prowess in mining and investing in gold.

Here's a look at the upcoming civilizations in Age of Empires IV:

Alternatively, they can assemble one of the longest-lasting empires in history with the Ottoman civilization and its well-trained military force, which features the largest gunpowder siege weapon available – the Great Bombard. These two civilizations will come alongside the Age of Empires IV Anniversary Update, including new maps, Achievements, and Masteries.

But, if you can't wait for October, you can still partake in the new content by participating on the next Public Update Preview. Next month, you’ll have the chance to get hands-on experience with the Ottomans, Malians, and loads of new content as part of our next Public Update Preview (PUP).  If you want to participate in the PUP, just sign up as an Age Insider.

One more thing, if you want to join Age of Empires IV's community, you'll be able to get started on the game at no cost. Starting today through Monday, August 29, you'll be able to play the game for free on Steam. Additionally, the game will be available on both Steam and Microsoft Store at a 50% discount. Additionally, the Season Two Event 2: By Stars and Sea event has been extended through Tuesday, August 30, so make sure to play the game before then to nab some cool rewards.

Age of Empires IV is available exclusively on PC. You can gain access to the game through Xbox Game Pass.

