addlink Introduces the P20 Portable SSD Featuring the USB 3.2 Interface

addlink has announced the P20 Portable SSD featuring a USB 3.2 interface and equipped with the M.2 NVMe Gen3x4 TLC SSD. This SSD features a black design for the top cover and delivers transfer speeds of up to 1,050 MB per second. When paired with the widespread compatibility, this combination of design and performance ensures that any OS can utilize this portable SSD. This portable will feature three different capacities ranging from 512 GB up to 2 TB.

The P20 Portable SSD features a high-speed transfer speed and comes with a unique carrying pouch

The portable SSD P20 showcases a conventional design, featuring a black color scheme with an aluminum cover to offer a higher cooling capacity. This SSD features a small form factor; the length of this SSD is 102 mm, while the height and width of this SSD are 11 mm and 33 mm, respectively. This smaller form factor ensures high portability, enabling users to easily and efficiently move this SSD from one PC to another PC.

The P20 portable SSD features no moving parts, making the P20 both shock and vibration resistance. This resistance ensures that even if the SSD is dropped, it shouldn't break or lose any data. This SSD utilizes the USB 3.2 Gen 2 Interface and comes with both a USB Type-C to Type-C cord and a USB Type-C to Type-A connection. The Type-C connection ensures that this portable SSD can connect with both PCs and smartphones.

The P20 SSD utilizes 3D NAND chips to allow for data transfer speeds of up to 1,050 MB per second, and this allows for larger files to easily be added to the SSD without needing to wait for a significant amount of time. This faster data transfer speed ensures any steam library will have rapid loading times.

This SSD features three different capacities, including a 512 GB model, a 1 TB model, and a 2 TB model. These different capacities ensure that buyers will only need to purchase the SSD capacity that best fits their specific needs. This SSD comes included with a stylish carrying pouch, and this pouch can carry not only the SSD but also the two included cables.