Despite having the A13 Bionic chip, the 2020 iPhone SE does not feature night mode while snapping images. This feature is exclusive to the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro for now. Here’s something even more interesting - night mode is further confined to the wide and telephoto lenses of the iPhone lineup. If there’s an ultra-wide in the camera-system at the back, you can’t shoot night mode photos. Thankfully, NeuralCam exists to correct that wrong, and it goes a billion miles further by adding the ability to shoot extremely low-light photos on all iPhone, including the latest iPhone SE.

NeuralCam is absolutely straightforward. Just choose the camera through which you want to shoot the night mode photo, snap the shutter button and you’re off to the races thanks to the magic of AI and computational photography. It really does not get any more easier than this. Remember how I just said ‘choose the camera’? Well, you can shoot night mode photos using the front facing camera on your iPhone, too. Literally any camera on your device!

There are a lot of other great features in the app too, such as the ability to shoot images in TIFF format. Since TIFF is a lossless file format, therefore you are left with a very high quality image in the end, unlike JPEG or HEIC. This is perfect for editing later on in the app of your choice and ultimately share your creativity on a platform like Instagram.

The app employs the same night mode AI while shooting day time photos as well. It even features exposure compensation, resolution selector, manual white balance, the ability to select how many frames are processed while shooting and more. Needless to say there are a lot of things to play around with here.

NeuralCam is not a free app and it costs $2.99. But, that cost is absolutely justified given how good it is at the task it advertises. Personally, I have been using this app for quite some time, and I shoot a ton of night mode photos using the ultra-wide camera, which the iPhone does not shoot on a stock level. The app truly changes the photography game when the sun goes down which is clearly a missed opportunity for Apple. Thankfully, NeuralCam makes everything right with a small fee.

Head over to the link below and grab the app for your iPhone.

Download NeuralCam for iPhone [App Store link]