ADATA Unveils Its First Gaming Notebook, The 15.6″ XPG XENIA

ADATA has announced the XPG XENIA gaming notebook, and this gaming notebook has some fantastic features that differentiate itself significantly from other gaming notebooks. This gaming notebook features 32 GB of DDR4 DRAM and has an Intel Core i7 Processor which has been paired with either an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q or GTX 1660 Ti.

ADATA has announced the XPG XENIA gaming notebook that offers some notable features like the Intel Core i7-9750H processor, and up to a GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q installed into a 20.5 mm thick chassis

The XPG XENIA gaming notebook has some fantastic features like a 15.6" Full HD IPS Display, which has a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. This display features a narrow bezel which allows this notebook to feature an 85% screen to body ratio, and this display has a 1920 x 1080 resolution.

This notebook features up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q and has a total of 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM, which allows it to run pretty much anything on 1080p resolution with a solid frame rate. The second option for this notebook is the GeForce GTX 1660Ti 6GB GDDR6 and this graphics card is also a great mainstream option for notebooks and while it isn't as fast as the RTX 2070 Max-Q, you can expect much lower pricing for the GTX configuration.

The notebook is equipped with the Intel Core i7-9750H processor that features six cores and has a total of 12 threads. This processor also features a base frequency of 2.60 GHz and a turbo frequency of up to 4.50 GHz while consuming up to 45-watts of power. Installed alongside this powerful processor is 32 GB of DDR4 memory, which runs at the speed of 2,666 MHz.

For connectivity, this notebook features three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one Thunderbolt 3 port, and one HDMI video output. This allows for a wide range of peripherals to be easily installed and used with this gaming notebook. Alongside the IO ports, this notebook features Wi-Fi 6 certification as well as a Gigabit Ethernet port.

With installed 6-cell / 94 Whr battery, this notebook features up to 10 hours of continuous use and only weighs 1.85 kg. The XPG XENIA is currently available in Taiwan, the U.S, and Mexico with the RTX variant priced at up to $2199 while the GTX 1660 TI variant prices at $1699.