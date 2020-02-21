ADATA, a leading manufacturer of high-performance DRAM modules and NAND Flash products, is pleased to announce the launch of its new 2.5-inch SATA III ISSS333 PLP 3D TLC solid-state drives (SSD) featuring Power Loss Protection (PLP).

The industrial-grade SSDs are purpose made for applications that require durability, reliability, and high capacities, including industrial computing, embedded applications, surveillance systems, medical equipment, gaming machines, defense applications, and general automation. ISSS333 PLP SSDs implement 3D NAND Flash and the SATA III 6Gb/s interface for superb transfer rates of up to 560/520MB per second. For cost savings, these SSDs sport lower power consumption of 2.3 watts.

Equipped with Power Loss Protection, ISSS333 3D TLC PLP SSDs guard against data loss when a sudden power failure occurs. This capability comes in handy for applications that are more prone to power outages, namely those operating in outdoor environments, such as base stations, surveillance systems, and transportation facilities to name a few.

What’s more, ISSS333 3D TLC PLP SSDs also feature wide-temperature resistance (-40°C to 85°C) to ensure optimal operation even in the harshest environments and polymer capacitors with short circuit protection. ISSS333 3D TLC PLP SSDs also support LDPC (Low-Density Parity-Check) error correcting code technology to detect and fix a wider range of data errors for more accurate data transfers and a longer SSD lifespan.

ADATA ISSS333 3D TLC PLP SSDs are rated for 3000 P/E cycles, which means their endurance, reliability, and stability are up to par with 2D MLC SSDs. What’s more, for added reliability and improved cost efficiency, the SSDs implement the company’s proprietary A+SLC technology. It utilizes custom NAND Flash firmware with an A+ sorting algorithm to emulate SLC performance.

A+SLC is highly reliable, provides excellent data integrity, and delivers a superb cost/performance balance. ISSS333 3D TLC PLP SSDs also undergo ADATA’s SSD validation process, covering functionality testing and reliability validation. With the growing prevalence of big data analytics, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and the larger amounts of data and higher levels of connectivity associated with 5G deployment, higher capacity SSDs are becoming the norm. To meet these demands, ISSS333 3D TLC PLP SSDs sports capacities from 64GB to 2TB.