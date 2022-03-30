ADATA Industrial reveals new Industrial-Grade DDR5 RDIMM memory modules for Intel Alder Lake CPUs

ADATA Technology has sent off another industrial-grade Registered DIMM (R-DIMM) DDR5 memory module. This new launch will finish a complete set-up of industrial-grade DDR5, including U-DIMM, SO-DIMM, and presently R-DIMM modules intended for the most recent Intel twelfth Generation processors and future DDR5 platforms.

Part of a complete set-up of Industrial-grade UDIMM, RDIMM, SO-DIMM DDR5 memory now accessible through ADATA

ADATA industrial-grade R-DIMM DDR5 memory modules are appropriate for a broad scope of uses, including 5G backhaul gear, AIoT, High-Performance Computing, Server, Data Center, Edge Computing, Networking, Surveillance, as well as many more uses. DDR5 will represent 90% of the worldwide memory market by 2026, and ADATA's memory is prepared to help the developing interest for solid, high data transmission memory.

ADATA Industrial DDR5 RDIMM Memory Module Product Features

High speed up to 4800 MT/s and capacities up to 32GB

Equipped with a register between the memory module and the system for signal stability

Power Management IC (PMIC) ensures power supply stability

Ultra-low operating voltage of 1.1V for improved power efficiency

On-die ECC technology for more reliable data transmission

30μ PCB gold plating for improved product durability and longevity

Customized services: Anti-Sulfuration Protection and Conformal Coating for enhanced durability

Suitable for server, data center, networking, edge computing, IoT, 5G, and surveillance applications

ADATA industrial-grade R-DIMM DDR5 memory modules use unique Samsung ICs and proposition capacities of 16GB and 32GB. DDR5 performs at double the transmission capacity contrasted with DDR4, with information transferring up to 4800MT/s while also working at a lower 1.1V for further developed energy effectiveness.







ADATA industrial-grade memory modules include on-module Power Management ICs (PMIC), which further develop power management and furnish a more steady power supply with per-module granularity. DDR5 ICs additionally highlight on-die ECC, and every module emphasizes thermal sensors to guarantee better functional dependability.

Each ADATA industrial-grade DDR5 memory module utilizes 30µ PCB gold plating for increasingly working signal transmission, anti-sulphuration security, and conformal covering innovation for versatility against contamination, residue, and humidity better lifelong dependability.

ADATA can additionally customize its industrial-grade DDR5 memory modules with advances like ECC, VLP DIMM, and wide-temperature activity to meet the various requirements of client applications.

For more data about accessibility and costs, kindly contact an ADATA agent at industrial.adata.com.