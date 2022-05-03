Activision Blizzard Investors Urged by the Company to Vote Against a Discrimination Report

The Activision Blizzard case continues to make its waves across the entire industry. Whether it's because of the developments of the Microsoft deal or the advances on the lawsuits regarding the company's troubled history of discrimination and abuse, the company still can't catch a break when it comes to information regarding its hidden skeletons.

This part is important as there's a report by Axios that states that ActiBlizz is suggesting voting against a report regarding the company's efforts to prevent abuse, harassment, and discrimination. This report proposed by the New York State Common Retirement Fund (which has 1.5 million shares in the company) will address the following points:

Activision Shareholders Approve Microsoft Merger, But Investors Fear It May Still Crumble

The “total number of pending sexual abuse, harassment or discrimination complaints the company is seeking to resolve.”

The amount of money Activision spent settling misconduct claims in the past three years.

The number of pending misconduct complaints facing the company.

Activision Blizzard is currently stating that the resources thrown into this report would be wasted. Thus, this proposal (alongside a proposal that involves the nomination of an employee representative director) should be voted against. According to Activision Blizzard's board of directors:

The proposed report itself, even if completed after significant time and expense, would create a set of metrics that are simply not the best measures of how the Company is responding to employee concerns. [...] The Board believes that, rather than diverting energy and resources toward creating yet another report, we should continue to directly respond to employee concerns. Focusing all our attention on these concerns is the best way quickly and effectively to create genuine change in our workplace.

An Activision rep told Axios the company "is committed to transparency," referencing recent company reports about pay and workplace changes. "We intend to continue that approach in the future.” The vote for the future proposals that are going to be approved is going to take place on June 21. We'll update as this story develops.